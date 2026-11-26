NMDPRA reports Nigerian refineries imported 34.33 million barrels of crude oil from January to October 2026. The data highlights a shift in supply chains as local sources cover 80.9 percent of receipts, with October seeing a 23 percent rise in volume.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA) has released official data indicating that domestic refineries imported 34.33 million barrels of crude oil between January and October 2026. This significant volume accounts for exactly 19.1 percent of the total crude oil receipts recorded by the nation's processing facilities during this ten-month period.

Breakdown of Crude Oil Receipts and Sources

While imported supplies made up a notable portion of the feedstock, locally sourced crude oil remained the dominant source for domestic refineries. The regulatory authority's factsheet shows that Nigerian-produced crude accounted for 144.98 million barrels, representing 80.9 percent of all receipts. This heavy reliance on local production suggests that refineries are increasingly prioritizing domestic feedstock despite the continued necessity of imports to meet operational targets.

Also read Nigeria's LPG Receipts Rise 11 Percent in October 2026 Driven by Domestic Supply

October Records Highest Monthly Volume

October emerged as the peak month for crude intake within the specified timeframe, with refineries taking delivery of 22.80 million barrels. This surge represented a substantial 23 percent increase compared to the 18.53 million barrels recorded in September. The October volume consisted of 19.13 million barrels of locally produced crude and 3.67 million barrels of imported supplies, demonstrating a strong monthly performance in procurement activities.

Modular Refineries Diesel Production Metrics

In terms of product output, modular refineries supplied an average of 680,000 litres of diesel per day in October. This daily output marked an improvement from the 620,000 litres recorded during the previous month. The production figures indicate a steady ramp-up in operational efficiency among the country's smaller processing units, which are critical for supplementing national fuel availability.

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Capacity Utilization Rates Across Key Facilities

Specific capacity utilization rates varied significantly among major processing facilities. WalterSmith refinery operated at an average capacity utilization of 58.1 percent. In contrast, the Edo refinery recorded a high performance with 114.89 percent utilization. Aradel refinery reported a capacity utilization rate of 30.93 percent, while OPAC recorded 24.86 percent, highlighting disparities in operational throughput.

Impact on National Fuel Demand Benchmarks

The combined diesel supply from modular refineries represented approximately 4.9 percent of the 14 million litres daily demand benchmark for the product. This percentage underscores the current contribution of smaller refineries to the national fuel ecosystem. As these entities continue to optimize their feedstock mix and production rates, the regulatory authority continues to monitor their integration into the broader energy supply chain.