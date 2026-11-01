NMA President Omoti Honored at Edo State Medical Webinar 2026

NMA National President Professor Omoti receives award at Edo NMA webinar. Guest speaker Prof Okogbenin discusses medical employment challenges in Nigeria.

The National Medical Association honored its National President, Professor Omoti, for his significant contributions to the growth and development of the medical profession during the third edition of the Edo NMA Monthly Webinar Series. Held in October 2026, the virtual event attracted more than 120 participants, with attendance peaking at over 100 individuals during the live engagement. The recognition was granted in his capacity as the Celebrity of the Month for October, acknowledging his leadership during his tenure as chairman of the Edo State Branch and his subsequent achievements at national and international levels.

Leadership Recognition and Professional Honors

Professor Omoti, widely recognized as the NMA national president, received a special citation presented during the webinar. The citation highlighted his steadfast leadership contributions to the Edo State Branch and celebrated his emergence as the national president of the association. In responding to the honor, Professor Omoti commended the administration led by Dr. Andrew Eigbedion for the recognition. He actively contributed to the discussions during the programme, emphasizing the importance of sustained professional engagement and mutual support within the medical community.

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Emerging Opportunities in Medical Employment

The guest lecturer for the session was Professor Sylvanus Akhalufo Okogbenin, an internationally recognized expert in maternal and fetal medicine. Professor Okogbenin serves as the immediate past Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital and is a Professor at Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma. His professional interests span Lassa fever, maternal health, epidemic preparedness, and infectious diseases. He has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed academic publications and participates in World Health Organisation scientific and advisory activities.

Speaking on the future of medical employment in Nigeria, Professor Okogbenin examined the changing dynamics of medical practice and the employment opportunities available to doctors today. He discussed various employment models, including permanent appointments, locum engagements, contract employment, and alternative professional arrangements. He provided guidance on how medical practitioners could navigate the changing healthcare environment to maximize their professional and financial prospects.

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Professor Okogbenin drew on practical examples from Nigeria's healthcare sector to identify emerging opportunities. He stressed that improved welfare, attractive working conditions, and competitive remuneration were essential to retaining medical professionals in Nigeria. He noted that these factors are critical to tackling the persistent challenge of workforce retention and ensuring the sustainability of the medical profession in the region.

Distinguished Panel and International Participation

The webinar was moderated by Dr. Irene Akhideno, a distinguished medical practitioner and former chairman of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria. She is also a former president of the Edo State chapter of the Medical Women's Association of Nigeria and currently chairs the NMA National Committee on Female Doctors Welfare and Family Support. Her leadership ensured a structured and insightful discussion throughout the event.

The session attracted several prominent medical professionals and academics. Attendees included Professor Felix Okogbo, former Provost of the College of Medicine at Ambrose Alli University; Professor Muhammad Aminu Mohammad, immediate past National President of MDCAN; and Professor Victor Ekanem, a Consultant Pathologist at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital. Professor Ayeboh Sadoh, Director of the Institute of Child Health at UBTH, also participated in the discussions.

Other notable participants included Dr. Kay Adesola, immediate past National President of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners; Professor Caroline Omoti, Consultant Haematologist at UBTH; and Dr. Seb Oiwoh, the inaugural guest lecturer of the Edo NMA Webinar Series. Professor Clement Osime, the second guest lecturer, and Dr. Wale Oke, former NMA National Secretary-General, were also present. Professor Andrew Dongo, Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences at Ambrose Alli University, joined the discussions alongside Dr. Peter Ugbodaga, former Permanent Secretary at the Edo State Ministry of Health.

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International participation was recorded with Nigerian medical professionals in the diaspora joining the discussions. Dr. Moses Ujaddughe and Dr. Kenneth Osemobor joined from Canada, while Dr. Hilda Omorogbee participated from Saudi Arabia. Members of the Edo NMA State Officers Committee who participated included Secretary Dr. William Akerele, Dr. Henrietta Ugbeni, Dr. Iguehi Ofotokun, and Dr. Ikponwonsa Ehiariamwian.

Commitment to Continuous Medical Education

In his closing remarks at approximately 8:45 p.m., Edo NMA Chairman Dr. Andrew Oseghale Eigbedion thanked the guest lecturer, the NMA national president, the moderator, and all participants for making the third edition successful. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to sustaining the monthly webinar series as a platform for continuous medical education, professional development, intellectual exchange, and stronger professional relationships among medical practitioners in Nigeria and the diaspora.

The event underscored the growing importance of virtual platforms in fostering professional growth and addressing critical issues in the medical sector. By bringing together local leaders and international experts, the Edo NMA continues to set a benchmark for collaborative professional development. The discussions provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of healthcare employment and the strategies necessary for long-term career success.