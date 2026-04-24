NMA Internal Crisis: Leadership Dispute Threatens Association’s Unity and Progress

A contentious meeting in Abuja led to the suspension of the NMA National President, sparking a fierce backlash from the Lagos State branch and raising concerns about the association’s future and its ability to advocate for doctors’ welfare.

A significant internal dispute is unfolding within the Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA ), threatening to fracture the organization and potentially derail progress on crucial issues like doctor welfare and remuneration.

The conflict centers around a meeting held in Abuja on April 22nd, attended by delegates from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory, where the NMA National President, Bala Audu, was reportedly suspended over alleged constitutional breaches and concerns regarding the handling of upcoming national elections. This action has been vehemently condemned by Babajide Saheed, who continues to identify as chairman of the Lagos State branch, despite a recent leadership change within the state chapter and the official recognition of Temidire Ewonowo as the legitimate chairman.

Saheed has labeled the Abuja meeting as unconstitutional, illegal, and a direct threat to the NMA’s unity, asserting that any decisions made during the gathering are null and void. The core of the disagreement appears to stem from the disqualification of six aspirants vying for positions in the national elections, a decision made by the National Officers Committee (NOC) under Audu’s leadership, citing documentation issues.

Delegates at the Abuja meeting reportedly formed a caretaker committee, led by Ekpe Phillips, to oversee the association’s affairs until the elections and a thorough internal review can be completed. They also advocated for a review of the disqualifications, proposing that the previously barred candidates be allowed to participate in the election following a vote conducted at the meeting.

Supporters of the Abuja meeting, like Emeka Ayogu, Chairman of the NMA-FCT, argue that it was a necessary step taken after previous attempts at dialogue with the national leadership failed. However, Saheed and those aligned with the officially recognized structure accuse the organizers of prioritizing personal political ambitions over the well-being and professional standing of Nigerian doctors.

The timing of this internal strife is particularly concerning, as the NMA is reportedly making headway in securing improved remuneration for doctors at the federal level, and efforts are underway to extend these benefits to doctors employed by state governments. The escalating conflict raises serious questions about the future of the NMA and its ability to effectively advocate for its members.

Saheed has criticized those who were previously silent on issues of welfare and working conditions but have now become vocal in contesting leadership positions, suggesting a self-serving motive behind the current unrest. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining a unified front to consolidate gains in remuneration and hold state governments accountable for providing equitable conditions for doctors. The NMA constitution, he insists, is the bedrock of the association’s integrity and should not be compromised for personal gain.

The situation highlights a deep-seated power struggle within the organization, with accusations of recklessness, unprofessionalism, and a deliberate assault on the established constitutional order. The outcome of this dispute will likely determine the NMA’s trajectory and its capacity to address the pressing challenges facing the medical profession in Nigeria, including issues of brain drain, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient resources





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NMA Nigerian Medical Association Doctors Leadership Dispute Internal Crisis Bala Audu Babajide Saheed Remuneration Welfare Constitution

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