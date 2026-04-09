NMA Defends Disqualification of Election Candidates Amidst Controversy

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is facing scrutiny after disqualifying several candidates from its upcoming elections. The association maintains that the process adhered to its constitution, while affected aspirants allege unfairness and a lack of transparency. Concerns over the disqualifications, particularly of prominent figures, have raised questions about the integrity of the election and the future of the organization's leadership. The NMA responds to these accusations, emphasizing their adherence to procedure and promising to address petitions based on merit.

The Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA ) has defended its decision to disqualify certain candidates from its upcoming elections, asserting that the process adhered to its constitution and was devoid of any bias. This response follows allegations from one of the affected aspirants, Sodipo Oluwajimi, who claimed that six candidates were unfairly disqualified despite fulfilling the constitutional requirements.

Mannir Bature, the association’s National Publicity Secretary, speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, stated that the disqualifications were based on the candidates’ failure to meet the stipulated requirements. Mr. Oluwajimi, a consultant family physician and former chairman of the Medical Guild in Lagos, stated that the affected aspirants had submitted properly signed nomination forms, supported by valid proposers and seconders, along with proof of their previous membership in the association’s National Executive Council (NEC). He further warned that this development could ignite a crisis within the association, particularly with the Annual General Meeting (AGM) approaching in less than three weeks. The six aspirants in question are vying for various national offices within the association: Enang Egbe for president; Muhammad Isah for first vice president; Omokhua Harrison for secretary; Elijah Gargah for deputy secretary; and Muhammadu Abubakar for treasurer, with Mr. Oluwajimi himself seeking the position of publicity secretary.\Responding to inquiries, Mr. Bature emphasized that the NMA’s election process is strictly governed by its constitution and clearly defined guidelines, accessible to all candidates. He added that the vetting process was conducted openly and transparently, and only candidates with complete documentation were considered. “The vetting of candidates’ applications was conducted openly, and those with incomplete application documents could not be processed for further screening,” he explained. When questioned about whether the disqualified candidates met the constitutional requirements, Mr. Bature was unequivocal, stating, “Absolutely. The application of the disqualified candidate did not meet the constitutional requirements.” He also refuted allegations of unlawful conduct or bias, asserting, “There is no evidence to substantiate the allegations of bias, and all the processes so far are within the confines of the Constitution.” He assured that the association would follow due process in reviewing its decision and that all petitions would be addressed based on merit, in accordance with the Constitution.\This recent development unfolds amidst growing controversy surrounding the NMA’s electoral process. Concerns were raised in March regarding the disqualification of Mr. Egbe, a professor at the University of Calabar. Critics labeled the move unconstitutional and a threat to due process, raising questions about transparency and the rule of law within the NMA. Reports indicate that Mr. Egbe was not notified of any deficiencies in his nomination nor given an opportunity for clarification or a fair hearing. Despite fulfilling all constitutional requirements, including obtaining necessary endorsements and submitting his forms on time, he was still disqualified. The NMA, established in 1960, serves as the umbrella organization for medical doctors in Nigeria, tasked with promoting the welfare of its members and advancing the standard of healthcare delivery throughout the nation. The association's response and actions are under scrutiny, as the affected candidates and their supporters question the fairness and integrity of the election process, raising concerns about the future leadership of the medical profession in Nigeria and adherence to democratic principles within the organization. The focus remains on how the association will resolve the current situation and restore confidence in its electoral process before the upcoming AGM





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Nigerian Medical Association NMA Elections Disqualification Controversy

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