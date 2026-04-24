NMA Crisis Deepens: Delegates Suspend National Officers, Reinstates Disqualified Candidates

An emergency meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association resulted in the suspension of the National Officers’ Committee over alleged constitutional breaches and administrative overreach. Delegates voted to reinstate disqualified candidates and appointed a caretaker committee to oversee the upcoming Annual Delegates Meeting.

A significant crisis has engulfed the Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA ), reaching a critical point on Thursday with a decisive Emergency Delegates Meeting ( EDM ) held in Abuja.

Representatives from 22 state branches and the Federal Capital Territory convened at Park View Hotel, Wuse, to address mounting concerns regarding the actions of the National Officers’ Committee (NOC) in the lead-up to the Annual Delegates Meeting (ADM) scheduled for Kano. The delegates, expressing deep dissatisfaction, voted overwhelmingly to suspend the NOC, reinstate six previously disqualified electoral candidates, and establish a caretaker committee to manage the association’s affairs.

This action stems from accusations of constitutional breaches and administrative overreach leveled against the NOC, threatening the integrity of the upcoming elections and the overall unity of the NMA. The core of the dispute revolves around the disqualification of candidates vying for positions in the 2026 elections. Delegates argued that the grounds for disqualification were based on administrative requirements not explicitly outlined in the NMA’s constitution, creating unnecessary tension and controversy.

The decision to disqualify candidates, they asserted, lacked constitutional backing and was perceived as an attempt to manipulate the electoral process. The EDM’s response was swift and resolute, with a secret ballot resulting in a resounding vote of no confidence in the NOC leadership. The suspension was approved by a substantial margin of 53 votes to two, signaling a widespread loss of trust in the NOC’s ability to conduct fair and transparent elections.

Furthermore, the meeting attendees expressed serious concern over the conspicuous absence of NOC members despite proper notification and confirmation of a quorum, interpreting this as a deliberate attempt to obstruct the proceedings and a further indication of their disregard for due process. The newly formed caretaker committee, tasked with restoring order and ensuring a smooth transition, is chaired by Dr. Philips Uche Ekpe, with Dr. Sabo Emmanuel serving as Secretary and Dr. Olawale Oke as a member.

The committee’s mandate is clearly defined: to operate strictly within the confines of the NMA’s constitution, engage with all stakeholders, and guarantee the successful execution of the ADM in Kano. This interim leadership is expected to address the immediate concerns surrounding the electoral process, rebuild trust among members, and lay the groundwork for a more inclusive and transparent future for the association.

The delegates’ communiqué emphasized the importance of fairness, cohesion, and unity, highlighting the need to resolve the crisis amicably and prevent further divisions within the medical community. The reinstatement of the disqualified candidates is a crucial step in this direction, allowing all duly nominated individuals to compete for positions based on their qualifications and merit, rather than arbitrary administrative hurdles.

The NOC members have been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for a thorough investigation and a fair hearing, underscoring the seriousness with which the delegates view the alleged misconduct. This disciplinary action aims to hold those responsible accountable for their actions and prevent similar occurrences in the future. The situation underscores the importance of adhering to constitutional principles and ensuring transparency in all organizational processes.

Prior to the EDM’s decisive action, the Committee of Past Presidents (CPP) of the NMA had intervened, advocating for a reversal of the disqualification of the affected candidates. In a statement released after their meeting on April 17th, Prof. Dominic Osaghae and Prof. Wole Atoyebi, representing the CPP, reaffirmed their constitutional role as the ultimate authority on interpreting the NMA’s governing documents.

The CPP specifically recommended that the NOC provide a one-week grace period for disqualified candidates to submit proof of payment of practicing fees, referencing records maintained by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). They argued that administrative requirements, such as the demand for multiple passport photographs and CV copies, were not constitutionally mandated prerequisites for candidacy.

The CPP’s stance further validated the concerns raised by the delegates, reinforcing the argument that the disqualification process was flawed and lacked legal justification. They cautioned that failing to address the dispute could exacerbate existing divisions within the NMA and erode the credibility of the electoral process, potentially damaging the association’s reputation and hindering its ability to effectively represent the interests of medical professionals in Nigeria.

The CPP’s intervention served as a critical catalyst, adding weight to the calls for a fair and transparent election. Following the EDM, delegates have urged all NMA members nationwide to remain calm, law-abiding, and dedicated to restoring unity within the association. This crisis represents one of the most severe internal challenges the NMA has faced in recent years, demanding a collaborative and constructive approach to resolution





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Health NMA Nigerian Medical Association NOC National Officers’ Committee EDM Emergency Delegates Meeting ADM Annual Delegates Meeting Suspension Disqualification Caretaker Committee

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