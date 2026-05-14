NMA Condemns EFCC Raid on University of Uyo Teaching Hospital Over Forged Medical Report

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association is demanding an apology and a federal investigation after EFCC operatives used tear gas and force at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital to verify a document that turned out to be fake.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), specifically the chapter representing Akwa Ibom State , has issued a strong and unequivocal condemnation regarding a recent operation conducted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

The association has called for an immediate public apology from the commission and a comprehensive investigation into the events that transpired during the raid. According to the NMA, the conduct of the EFCC operatives was characterized by excessive force and an unnecessary level of aggression, turning a medical sanctuary into a scene of chaos.

The association argues that the entire confrontation was rooted in a simple administrative request—the verification of a document—which could have been handled through standard professional channels without the need for a tactical storming of the facility. From the perspective of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the visit to the teaching hospital was a necessary step in a larger criminal investigation.

The EFCC stated that they were attempting to authenticate a medical report submitted by a suspect who is currently facing trial at the Federal High Court in Uyo. This suspect is alleged to have been involved in significant fraudulent activities targeting several microfinance banks, including the University of Uyo Microfinance Bank.

The commission claims that they had attempted to resolve the matter formally by sending two separate letters, dated March 11 and April 20, requesting the hospital management to verify the authenticity of the report. However, they allege that these requests were met with silence, leaving the agency with no choice but to send operatives to the site as a last resort. Upon arrival, the EFCC claims their team was blocked by shut gates and subsequently attacked by hospital staff members.

However, Dr. Anekan Peter, the state chairman of the NMA, has vehemently rejected the narrative provided by the commission. In a televised interview, Dr. Peter explained that the administrative process for authenticating the report was already underway before the EFCC operatives arrived. He emphasized that a simple phone call or a follow-up inquiry would have sufficed to resolve the matter. Instead, the hospital was subjected to an intimidating raid where operatives reportedly fired tear gas within the hospital premises.

This action caused widespread panic among patients who were seeking care and healthcare workers trying to perform their duties. The NMA reported that the Deputy Chief Medical Advisory Committee, Professor Ikwere, was harassed and dragged by the operatives even after he informed them that the verification report was being prepared. Dr. Peter himself suffered an asthma attack due to the inhalation of the tear gas deployed by the agency.

The fallout from the incident led to a temporary suspension of medical services as doctors and nurses protested the treatment of their colleagues. While skeletal operations eventually resumed, the medical community remains outraged. The NMA later revealed that once the report was finally processed and sent to the EFCC, it was discovered that the medical report in question was a complete forgery.

The document had been issued on a fake letterhead and was not linked to any legitimate physician employed at the hospital. This revelation underscores the tragedy of the situation, as a legitimate healthcare facility was raided over a fraudulent document created by a third party.

The NMA has now urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish an independent probe into the incident to prevent the growing trend of intimidation against healthcare providers, ensuring that the sanctity of hospitals is maintained and that law enforcement agencies adhere to the rule of law





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EFCC Nigerian Medical Association University Of Uyo Teaching Hospital Akwa Ibom State Healthcare Rights

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