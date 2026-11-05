NLS President Calls for Recognition of Non-Litigation Lawyers in Nigeria

Nigerian Law Society president Aliyu advocates for professional recognition of non-litigation graduates at the 2026 conference alongside BOSCON Blue Silks initiative.

Aliyu, president of the Nigerian Law Society, has publicly demanded enhanced professional recognition and expanded opportunities for Nigerian law graduates engaged in non-litigation legal services. He emphasized that the significant contributions made by these professionals deserve a formal place within the country's established legal profession framework. This call to action highlights the growing need to value legal expertise that exists outside traditional courtroom advocacy.

Non-Litigation Legal Services Gain Recognition

The president delivered this directive on Thursday in Abuja while addressing delegates at the 2026 Annual General Conference of the society. The event featured the theme Justice for All: Non-Litigation Nigerian Law Graduates Through the Blue Silks (SCN), BOSCON and the Nigerian Law Society (NLS). He noted that the society was established alongside the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (BOSCON), with both organizations obtaining their certificates on December 30, 2025. This joint founding marks a pivotal moment in aligning voluntary professional associations with established legal bodies.

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The Nigerian Law Society operates as a voluntary professional association founded on the freedom of association guaranteed by Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. It provides an organized platform for eligible Nigerian law graduates, particularly those working in non-litigation areas such as corporate administration, legal consultancy, arbitration, mediation, compliance, governance, legislative drafting and legal research. The society plans to operate in accordance with its constitution and applicable laws while maintaining constructive relationships with existing legal institutions.

Blue Silks Initiative Promotes Unity

Aliyu described the introduction of the Blue Silks (SCN) as an institutional initiative aimed at recognizing professional excellence, dedication, sacrifice and meaningful contributions to the legal community. He stated that this initiative, alongside BOSCON and the NLS, was intended to promote solidarity, mutual respect and unity within the legal profession. The goal is to encourage younger generations to embrace professional ethics and development through structured recognition programs.

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Hon. Mrs. Orebiyi Elizabeth Titilayo, chairperson of the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (BOSCON), also called for greater professional recognition of Nigerian law graduates who contribute to the legal profession outside courtroom litigation. She asserted that legal practice and the development of the justice system extend beyond courtroom advocacy to include legal education, corporate governance, legislative drafting, regulatory institutions, policy development, legal research and law reform. Her remarks underscore the diverse ways in which legal professionals impact society beyond the courtroom.

Institutional Development and Future Priorities

On the subject of institutional development, Aliyu stated that his administration is committed to constitutional compliance, transparent financial management, credible membership registration, professional development, effective branch structures and responsible leadership. He outlined priorities for 2027 and beyond, which include institutional consolidation, membership expansion, continuing professional education, strengthening the Blue Silks, BOSCON and NLS, developing effective branches and promoting financial accountability. These steps are designed to ensure long-term stability and growth for the organization.

The president urged members to resolve disagreements through dialogue, constitutional procedures and lawful dispute resolution mechanisms. He declared that no individual is greater than the institution, and no institution is above its Constitution or the law. Aliyu also urged members to remain committed to justice, integrity, discipline, mutual respect and unity, declaring the society's guiding principle as Each for all, and all for each. This principle serves as a cornerstone for professional conduct within the association.

Titilayo stressed that the designation of Senior Counsel should represent more than a professional title, describing it as a mark of experience, competence, integrity, intellectual leadership and service. Recipients of the distinction are expected to serve as mentors, custodians of professional values and role models for younger members of the profession. She urged young law graduates to develop expertise in emerging fields, including technology, artificial intelligence, commercial innovation, regulatory transformation, international transactions, alternative dispute resolution and public policy.

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Blue Silks-SCN initiative was designed to recognize outstanding contributions in non-litigation areas through four professional categories: Senior Legal Academic (SLA), Senior Corporate Counsel (SCC), Senior Legislative Counsel (SLC) and Senior Law Reform Counsel (SLRC). The society plans to pursue national and international partnerships while advocating lawful professional recognition and opportunities for qualified professionals. The conference concluded with a renewed focus on the collective responsibility of legal professionals to uphold democratic institutions and promote fundamental human rights.