NLNG Opens Entries For 2027 Nigeria Prize For Creative Arts

Nigerian filmmakers can submit entries for the 2027 Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts with a US$20,000 prize. The theme Nigeria Unseen seeks lesser-known stories.

Nigerian filmmakers are now invited to submit their work for the 2027 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts. NLNG has officially opened entries for this prestigious competition which aims to highlight untold narratives across the country. The initiative challenges creators to move beyond familiar tropes and present audiences with a version of Nigeria they rarely see on screen.

The Nigeria Unseen Theme Focuses

The 2027 cycle is themed Nigeria Unseen. This directive invites documentary makers to bring lesser-known stories of Nigerian life to wider attention. Filmmakers are encouraged to examine familiar subjects through perspectives that have been previously overlooked. The goal is to showcase everyday experiences that rarely feature in mainstream media productions.

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This call for entries follows the inaugural edition of the prize which took place in 2026. The competition has established itself as a significant platform for artistic excellence in the creative sector. The new theme builds on the foundation laid in the first year by focusing on depth and originality in storytelling.

NLNG Offers US$20,000 Prize Fund

Winners of the 2027 competition will receive a prize of US$20,000. This financial award is designed to support the production and distribution of high-quality documentary content. The prize money reflects the substantial investment NLNG is making in the Nigerian creative arts industry.

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The competition is open to Nigerian filmmakers aged 18 to 35. Eligibility extends to artists irrespective of their country of residence. This global inclusion policy ensures that the Nigerian diaspora can also contribute to the narrative of the nation. The age range targets emerging and mid-career talent who are shaping the future of the industry.

Advisory Board Led By Femi Odugbemi

A three-member Advisory Board has been appointed to guide the development of the Prize. Femi Odugbemi will chair the Board and provide strategic direction for the competition. He is an award-winning filmmaker and producer with extensive experience in the industry. Odugbemi serves as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zuri24 Media. He is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His background includes co-founding the iREP International Documentary Film Festival. He previously served as the pioneer Academy Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory in West Africa.

Kadaria Ahmed and Joel Kachi Benson will serve as members of the Advisory Board. Ahmed is a journalist and broadcaster who currently serves as the Executive Director of Daria Media. She is also the Managing Director of Radio Now 95.3 FM. Her career includes stints as a Senior Producer at the BBC and Editor of NEXT newspaper. Her expertise covers public-interest journalism and editorial leadership. Benson is an award-winning documentary filmmaker known for immersive storytelling. His virtual reality documentary Daughters of Chibok won the Venice Lion for Best Immersive Story at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival. He also co-directed Madu which won the Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary award at the 2025 News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

Board Ensures Integrity And Standards

The Advisory Board is tasked with overseeing the administration of the Prize. Their mandate includes safeguarding the integrity of the adjudication process. The Board will prioritize originality, artistic quality, and compelling storytelling in its evaluations. They aim to support a transparent and independent competition. This structure ensures the Prize remains responsive to the evolving needs of Nigeria's creative sector.

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Sophia Horsfall is the General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG. She spoke on the call for entries regarding the new edition. Horsfall emphasized that the company supports Nigerian creative talent. She noted that the Prize seeks to recognize the quality of Nigerian filmmaking. The support aims to encourage work that broadens public understanding of the country.

Encouraging Research And Trust In Filmmaking

Femi Odugbemi stated that the Nigeria Unseen theme offers considerable freedom in subject choice. He encouraged entrants to consider how their treatment of a subject could deepen audience understanding. He clarified that the theme does not necessarily require traveling to remote places. It may involve looking at something passed daily and asking new questions. Filmmakers must find the story and establish why it matters to the audience.

Odugbemi highlighted that establishing a narrative requires research, access, and the trust of the people being documented. He encouraged filmmakers to test their assumptions. He urged creators to give subjects room to speak for themselves. The choices made during filming and editing should do justice to the complexity of their experiences. A film should help viewers understand the people portrayed rather than just showing a place exists.

Sophia Horsfall noted that documentary filmmaking demands time and research. She pointed out the patience needed to understand a subject before presenting it. NLNG wants the Prize to give outstanding work the recognition it deserves. The initiative aims to introduce audiences to aspects of Nigeria they may not otherwise encounter. This approach aligns with the company's confidence in Nigerian talent and the hard work required for structured content.