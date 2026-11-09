NLNG Opens Entries for 2027 Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts

Nigerian filmmakers are invited to submit short documentaries for the 2027 Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts. The competition focuses on unseen stories with a $20,000 prize for eligible creators.

Natural Gas LNG ( NLNG) has officially opened the call for entries for the 2027 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts. This initiative challenges Nigerian filmmakers to explore untapped narratives through the theme Nigeria Unseen. The competition specifically seeks to highlight lesser-known aspects of Nigerian life that rarely appear on mainstream screens. Entries for this cycle are now being accepted by eligible participants across the creative sector.

Competition Structure and Prize Details

The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts returned for its second cycle following a successful inaugural edition in 2026. This year, the competition offers a cash prize of US$20,000 to the winning entry. Eligibility is restricted to Nigerian filmmakers who are between the ages of 18 and 35. Participants can submit entries regardless of their current country of residence, allowing a global diaspora to contribute to the national narrative. The program aims to provide a structured platform for young talent to gain international recognition for their work.

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Advisory Board Leadership and Expertise

A three-member Advisory Board has been appointed to guide the development of the Prize and uphold its standards of excellence. Award-winning filmmaker and producer Femi Odugbemi serves as the chairperson of the Board. He is joined by journalist and broadcaster Kadaria Ahmed and documentary filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson as board members. This leadership team brings extensive experience in filmmaking, journalism, creative education, and media leadership. Their combined expertise ensures the competition maintains high artistic and editorial integrity throughout the selection process.

Strategic Direction and Ethical Standards

The Advisory Board will provide strategic direction and oversee the administration of the Prize. Their primary mandate is to safeguard the integrity of the adjudication process. The Board emphasizes originality, artistic quality, and compelling storytelling as core evaluation criteria. They aim to support a transparent and independent competition that remains responsive to the evolving creative sector. The goal is to ensure that the judging process is fair, unbiased, and reflective of the highest standards in documentary filmmaking. This structure helps maintain the credibility of the prize for all entrants and viewers alike.

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Guidance from NLNG and Board Chair

Sophia Horsfall, NLNG's General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, highlighted the company's confidence in Nigerian talent. She noted that the Prize seeks to encourage work that broadens public understanding of the country and its people. Femi Odugbemi, the Board chair, explained that the theme offers considerable freedom in subject choice. He encouraged filmmakers to look beyond remote locations and instead find depth in everyday experiences. Odugbemi stressed the importance of research, access, and trust when documenting human stories. He advised entrants to test their assumptions and allow subjects to speak for themselves. The aim is to help audiences understand the complexity of the lives portrayed, rather than just observing their existence.

Submission Requirements and Deadline

Films submitted to the competition must have been produced between January 2026 and April 2027. The running time of each entry must not exceed 20 minutes. These strict technical guidelines ensure consistency across all submissions. Participants must ensure their content aligns with the Nigeria Unseen theme to be considered for the award. The deadline for submission is critical for filmmakers planning their workflow. NLNG encourages applicants to submit works that offer fresh perspectives on familiar subjects or uncover previously ignored narratives. This requirement drives innovation in documentary storytelling within the Nigerian context.