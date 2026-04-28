NLC Urges Government to Tackle Rising Cost of Living and Currency Instability

The Nigeria Labour Congress calls for government intervention to address the impact of inflation and a weak Naira on citizens' well-being, arguing that salary increases alone are insufficient without currency stabilization.

The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) has issued a strong appeal to the Federal Government , demanding urgent and comprehensive action to mitigate the escalating cost of living crisis and the detrimental effects of inflation on the financial stability and overall well-being of Nigerian citizens.

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC, articulated these concerns during a recent interview on Tuesday, emphasizing that simply increasing workers' salaries is no longer a viable solution in the face of a persistently unstable currency and a fragile national economy. He argued that a substantial salary increase, even one reaching ₦1 million, would be rendered largely ineffective if the value of the Naira continues to erode, failing to provide meaningful relief to the average worker grappling with soaring prices for essential goods and services like food and fuel.

Ajaero’s core argument centers on the necessity of a stable and robust currency as a foundational element for economic security. He posited that without a currency capable of retaining its value, any wage increase would be quickly absorbed by inflation, leaving workers in a perpetual cycle of financial struggle.

The NLC President highlighted the stark reality faced by many Nigerian families, where even a seemingly significant income is insufficient to cover basic needs due to the relentless rise in the cost of living. He stressed the importance of a currency that can realistically sustain workers and their families throughout the month, allowing them to meet their obligations and maintain a reasonable standard of living. The current situation, he implied, is unsustainable and demands a fundamental shift in economic policy.

The NLC is not simply advocating for higher wages; it is advocating for a systemic change that addresses the root causes of economic instability and protects the purchasing power of the Naira. This includes a focus on policies that promote economic diversification, reduce reliance on imports, and foster a more stable and predictable economic environment.

Furthermore, Ajaero voiced strong criticism regarding the frequent increases in fuel prices, expressing concern that external events are being used as convenient justifications for imposing financial hardship on the Nigerian populace. He cautioned against the automatic translation of global occurrences into domestic price hikes, arguing that such a practice is unacceptable and demonstrates a lack of proactive measures to shield Nigerians from external economic shocks.

He asserted that it is not reasonable for events unfolding in other countries to automatically equate to increased suffering for the citizens of Nigeria. The NLC President’s statement underscores a growing frustration among labor unions and the general public regarding the perceived lack of government intervention to protect consumers from the adverse effects of global economic fluctuations.

The NLC is likely to continue to pressure the government to implement policies that prioritize the welfare of Nigerian workers and ensure a more equitable distribution of economic benefits. The organization’s stance reflects a broader call for greater economic accountability and a more sustainable approach to managing the nation’s resources. The NLC’s demands represent a critical challenge to the government, requiring a comprehensive and well-considered response to address the pressing economic concerns of the Nigerian people





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Nigeria Labour Congress NLC Inflation Cost Of Living Naira Currency Fuel Price Joe Ajaero Federal Government Economy

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