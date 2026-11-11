NLC‑TUC Rift Over ₦70,000 Transport Allowance Threatens Nigerian Workers' Unity

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress clash over a federal transport stipend of ₦70,000 causes alarm among activists. Calls for private resolution rise as workers fear loss of bargaining strength.

Nigeria's top labour bodies, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, are embroiled in a public dispute over the federal government's ₦70,000 transport allowance. The disagreement has drawn criticism from activists and human rights defenders who warn that the split could weaken collective bargaining for Nigerian workers.

Transport Palliative Sparks Union Feud

The government's decision to grant a monthly transport stipend of ₦70,000 to public sector employees has become the flashpoint for tension between the two unions. Both groups claim the right to represent workers in negotiating the allowance, and the feud erupted when the unions publicly blamed each other for the policy's shortcomings. The official statement from the government simply notes that the transport palliative will be available for six months, but the unions see the issue as a test of their authority and solidarity.

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Calls for Private Dialogue from Former Union Leaders

Former NLC president Ayuba Wabba has urged the current leaders of the NLC and TUC to resolve the conflict through dialogue, describing the discord as a "family misunderstanding." Wabba insists that the matter can be handled internally without turning into a public spectacle. He highlighted the risk that prolonged conflict could erode the unity that has taken decades to build.

Parallel to Wabba's message, NLC president Joe Ajaero and TUC president Festus Osifo have publicly traded harsh personal attacks during a Channels Television appearance. The leaders' verbal confrontations have brought the rift to a breaking point, with critics concerned that the disagreement may divert attention from workers' real needs.

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Activist Advocacy for Unity

Human rights defender Victor Oriola has warned that allowing third parties or politicians to fuel the split could harm future collective bargaining. Oriola insists the rift should be handled privately, stating that "creating disunity would expose Nigerian workers to exploitation without a labour movement to defend their rights." He calls for both unions to avoid public blame and instead collaborate to safeguard workers' welfare.

Meanwhile, Garba Ibrahim of the National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees cautions that the division undermines the working class's capacity to survive. Ibrahim urges the unions to work as a team and not let public disputes compromise workers' conditions and welfare.

Potential Impact on Workers' Rights

If the conflict continues, workers could face delays or reductions in the transport stipend, while the unions may lose bargaining power. Activists emphasize that unity among the largest labour bodies is essential for protecting workers' rights and ensuring that government policies are implemented fairly. The unions' leadership must decide whether to prioritize public visibility or internal cohesion to prevent further erosion of the labor movement's influence.

In summary, the NLC-TUC disagreement over the ₦70,000 transport allowance raises alarms about possible fragmentation of the Nigerian labour movement. Stakeholders call for private resolution to preserve workers' collective strength and protect the decade‑old gains in industrial relations. The outcome of this conflict will likely shape the future of labor advocacy in Nigeria.