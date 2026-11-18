The NLC and TUC have resolved their disagreement over the N70,000 six-month transport allowance, announcing the settlement at a joint press conference in Abuja after a public dispute over negotiation authority.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria have resolved their disagreement over the Federal Government's N70,000 six-month transport allowance for workers.

The two labour centres announced the resolution on Wednesday during a joint press conference in Abuja. They said they had agreed to put their differences behind them in the interest of Nigerian workers. In a joint statement signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero and TUC President-General Festus Osifo, the unions acknowledged that their disagreement had played out publicly. They stressed that their shared history and responsibility to workers were more important than institutional differences.

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They described the dispute as a family misunderstanding, which was resolved amicably through the intervention of former leaders of both labour centres. The statement read, The unity of the Nigerian working class is far greater than any disagreement between leaderships. Our common struggle, shared history, and collective responsibility to defend workers rights must never be sacrificed on the altar of misunderstanding or institutional differences.

N70,000 Transport Allowance Dispute

The disagreement centred on the N70,000 transport allowance approved by President Bola Tinubu for workers across different levels of government for six months. The dispute became public after Ajaero and Osifo separately appeared on Channels Television's The Morning Brief. They disagreed over which labour centre had the authority to negotiate with the Federal Government on behalf of workers. Ajaero argued that the NLC could negotiate independently, relying on the principle of representation under the International Labour Organisation.

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He said, TUC can negotiate along with NLC, but NLC can negotiate alone based on the principle of most workers representatives of the ILO. Osifo described the N70,000 agreement announced by Ajaero as an aberration, arguing that the TUC was not involved in the negotiations. He challenged the NLC president to produce the ILO regulation that permitted one labour centre to negotiate on behalf of the other.

He stated, He should show me in the ILO Regulations where it says one party is going to negotiate without the other one being there or consulted. He should show me! He should show Nigerians! Osifo added, ILO doctrine is that when you have more affiliates, and you are going for one of their events, it is not correct that the most represented will go and negotiate on behalf of the other one when the unions have their own umbrella.

He also said, There is nowhere in ILO regulations that says a trade centre cannot negotiate for its members. It is not there! It is just that if you are going to the ILO, it is tripartite- the labour, government and the employers. Osifo argued that the NLC could not negotiate on behalf of workers represented by the TUC simply because it had more affiliated unions.

He said, But what we are saying is that you have about 60 affiliates while we have about 40. You cannot! You cannot negotiate for a body that is represented, for a body that has a trade union. You cannot negotiate on their behalf!

It is not there anywhere! Yes, if we go to negotiations- I sit down, you sit down, and we agree. Ajaero, in his response, argued that the Trade Union Amendment Act 2005 made union membership voluntary. He said workers determine the union they belong to.

Legal Arguments Over Union Membership

He stated, The 2005 Trade Union Amendment Act made membership of trade unions voluntary. Section 40 of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution, as amended, was clear that every Nigerian worker has the right to belong to any trade union, political or religious institution of his choice, which gives every worker the latitude to belong to any union of their choice. Ajaero also questioned Osifo's claim of having a substantial number of workers in the federal civil service.

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He argued that only one TUC-affiliated union belonged to the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council. According to Ajaero, the council comprises eight union bodies, seven of which are affiliated with the NLC. He further argued that the TUC-affiliated union had subjected its negotiating authority to the joint body. The TUC leader also questioned the legitimacy of the meeting at which the transport allowance was agreed.

Osifo said it was not a meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council. He stated, But that meeting that took place was not the Council meeting. The Minister is not a member of the Council. Ajaero is not a member of the Council.

The Council even has a quorum and the number of persons that must be seated to form a quorum. But at the end of the day, that meeting was not a JNC meeting. The members of JNC were not there! Osifo added, Again, if you see the release that was sent out by those three bodies, you will discover that after the last minimum wage, we got about a 33 per cent increment, and how does that work?

Because from N30,000, we got N70,000. What you are supposed to do is that JNC will have to sit down and apply consequential adjustments. Ajaero, on his part, said the NLC had engaged the Federal Government after issuing an ultimatum over the workers demands. He said, We gave the government an ultimatum; we were supposed to start an action.

The government asked for four days to meet with us, and we met, and they resumed sitting after four days. After the meeting, the 70k allowance came up. He asserted that minimum wage demands could not be presented when the government has not set up a negotiation committee. He said it required wider consultation among labour leaders, government officials, and employers before any wage increase can be agreed upon.

New Committee on Minimum Wage

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Tuesday approved the constitution of a new committee to comprehensively examine and address the issues raised by the TUC regarding a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers. The development was revealed by the TUC's Secretary-General, Comrade General N.A. Toro, in a statement on Tuesday. This followed a meeting with the Federal Government in response to a letter dated 8th October, 2026, titled Request for an Urgent meeting.

The resolution of the dispute and the new committee mark a step forward in labour-government relations.