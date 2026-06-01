NLC Rejects N100,000 Minimum Wage Proposal, Insists on N1 Million Living Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress has rejected the N100,000 minimum wage proposal by state governors, arguing that due to inflation and economic hardship, a living wage of N1 million is realistic. The union calls for adequate reward for workers.

The Nigeria Labour Congress has firmly rejected the notion that a national minimum wage of N100,000 would be sufficient for Nigerian workers, citing the severe economic challenges that have eroded the purchasing power of the average employee.

Despite the willingness of state governors to review salaries, the labour union maintains that such an amount cannot meet the basic needs of workers in the current economic climate. Speaking on behalf of the NLC, spokesperson Benson Upah emphasized that the proposed figure falls far below what is realistically required to maintain a decent standard of living.

The rejection comes after Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, disclosed during a Sallah visit to President Bola Tinubu that governors were considering a N100,000 minimum wage proposal. AbdulRazaq noted that consultations between state governments, the Federal Government, and organized labour were ongoing to find a wage structure that enhances workers welfare without overburdening government finances.

However, the NLC argues that the economic realities facing workers today demand a more substantial increase. Upah pointed out that the value of wages has been severely undermined by inflation, rising food prices, transportation costs, electricity tariffs, and fuel expenses. He stated that many workers are struggling to support their families, and a wage of N100,000 is inadequate.

The labour spokesman further argued that if current economic conditions persist, a living wage that truly reflects the realities should be around N1 million. He cited factors such as exchange rate depreciation, increased tariffs, surge in petrol prices, and the decline in purchasing power. Upah also noted that governments now have greater financial capacity due to increased revenues from FAAC allocations, including a windfall from the Middle East war estimated at over N5 trillion.

He stressed that workers are the backbone of national development and should be adequately rewarded. The debate over wages has intensified since the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, which led to price hikes across the country. In July 2024, the Federal Government approved a new minimum wage of N70,000, replacing the N30,000 wage from 2019. Despite this, labour unions argue that the current wage no longer reflects reality as inflation continues to reduce purchasing power.

As discussions continue, the Nigeria Governors Forum has yet to submit a formal proposal to the Federal Government or labour. The NLC remains firm in its demand for a living wage that ensures workers can meet their essential needs. The ongoing discourse highlights the tension between labour expectations and government fiscal constraints, with many workers feeling that their sacrifices are not being adequately compensated.

The NLC has called for a comprehensive review of economic policies to address the root causes of inflation and currency depreciation, which have exacerbated the hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians. Without such measures, even a N1 million minimum wage may quickly lose value. The labour union continues to advocate for a social dialogue that prioritizes the welfare of workers and the broader populace.

Additionally, the NLC has urged the government to implement policies that stabilize the economy, such as boosting local production, reducing import dependency, and curating subsidies that protect the poor. The union emphasized that a fair wage is not just a matter of numbers but a fundamental right that enables workers to live with dignity. As negotiations continue, the NLC has warned that failure to address workers demands could lead to industrial action, which would further strain the economy.

The labour congress has also called on the private sector to align with the proposed living wage, as many private workers earn even less than their public sector counterparts. The statement by Upah echoes the sentiments of millions of Nigerians who are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. With inflation at record highs and the naira weakening, the purchasing power of salaries has plummeted, forcing many to take on multiple jobs or cut back on essentials.

The NLCs position is clear: the government must recognize the harsh realities and act decisively to set a minimum wage that reflects the true cost of living. Only then can workers contribute effectively to national development and enjoy the fruits of their labour





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Nigeria Labour Congress Minimum Wage N1 Million Inflation Economic Hardship

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