NLC Pushes Inflation-Linked Wage Framework at 2026 LAWAN Conference

Nigerian Labour Congress demands wage reviews tied to inflation and cost-of-living indices at the 2026 LAWAN Conference in Lagos, urging political responsibility from workers.

The Nigerian Labour Congress has called for a fundamental shift in how minimum wage adjustments are calculated, arguing that arbitrary monetary figures no longer protect workers from economic hardship. Speaking at the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria conference in Lagos, the labour leader emphasized the urgent need for a framework that accounts for inflation and the cost-of-living index to ensure fair compensation.

Rejecting Arbitrary Wage Demands

At the 2026 Conference in Lagos, held under the theme Workers at the Centre of Nigeria's Political Transition: Defending Rights, Advancing Welfare and Building Economic Justice, the Congress president, Ajaero, argued that successive wage reviews had failed to adequately protect workers. He noted that increases were often determined without sufficient consideration of the rising cost of essential goods and services, leaving purchasing power eroded.

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He stated that organised labour would not approach the next negotiation by simply demanding a particular amount, such as N500,000 or N1m, without examining the economic factors that determine what workers need to earn to maintain a decent standard of living. He insisted that if inflation moves by a particular percentage, then wages must adjust accordingly. He further explained that calculations must include how much the cost of living is, how much house rent is, and how much transportation costs, factoring these into the final determination.

Adhering To 2027 Review Timeline

Ajaero also insisted that preparations for the next review should be guided by April 2027, arguing that the three-year review cycle introduced by the 2024 legislation should not be shifted by delays in negotiations or the eventual signing of an agreement. He explained that the 2024 Act amended two major provisions of the previous minimum wage legislation, increasing the statutory wage floor from N30,000 to N70,000 and reducing the review period from five years to three years.

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He maintained that the review timetable must be respected, warning against a situation in which negotiations could be delayed until the end of the year. He cautioned that the government might subsequently treat the date of signing as the commencement of the review cycle, thereby extending the period of inadequate pay for workers. For Ajaero, the next wage review must also address the broader economic conditions undermining the value of workers' incomes, rather than focusing solely on the headline wage figure.

Addressing Transportation And Inflation

He recalled that organised labour had, during previous negotiations, emphasised the need for complementary interventions in transportation and other essential services to reduce the financial burden on workers. He noted that the distribution of compressed natural gas buses to labour unions during the previous intervention had not sufficiently addressed the transportation challenges facing workers. He argued that transportation costs are a critical component of the cost-of-living crisis that must be addressed holistically.

According to him, temporary financial relief, including the additional N70,000 payment introduced for workers for six months, could provide some immediate assistance but should not be treated as a sustainable solution to the country's cost-of-living crisis. He warned that workers should not be returned to their previous financial hardship after the expiration of temporary interventions. The congress president also called for a broader economic policy response that would address transportation costs, inflation and the purchasing power of the naira, arguing that wage increases alone could not resolve the economic difficulties confronting Nigerian households.

Political Responsibility And Labour Unity

In other remarks, Festus Osifo, represented at the summit by the President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, urged Nigerian workers to exercise greater political responsibility as the country approaches another electioneering period. He warned against selling their votes and subsequently expecting labour leaders to fight governments they helped elect. He said workers must protect their interests by making informed choices during the transition period, placing collective interests above partisan considerations.

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Olubiyi-Agoro called for reconciliation and stronger cooperation between the National Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, urging both labour centres to resolve their differences and establish a more effective working relationship. He proposed that the two organisations develop a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their relationship and ensure a common position on issues affecting Nigerian workers. He expressed confidence that the labour centres would eventually overcome their disagreements and unite against policies inimical to workers' welfare, becoming a formidable force for Nigerian workers.