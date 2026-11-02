NLC President Ajaero Claims Sole Authority to Negotiate Labor Matters

NLC President Joe Ajaero asserts exclusive negotiating rights for labor matters citing ILO principles, contrasting with TUC's stance. Details on union authority and wage negotiations.

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, has firmly stated that the labor union holds the exclusive authority to negotiate on labor matters. This declaration was made in response to opposing views from Festus Osifo, the President of the Trade Union Congress. The disagreement highlights a significant divide in how labor negotiations should be conducted between the two major labor centers in Nigeria.

Exclusive Negotiation Rights Under ILO

Ajaero emphasized that while the Trade Union Congress can negotiate alongside the Nigeria Labour Congress, it cannot engage in independent negotiations with labor authorities. He cited the principle of most workers' representatives under the International Labour Organisation as the basis for this stance. This principle, he argued, grants the largest union the primary role in representing workers in formal negotiations.

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Speaking as a guest on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Monday, Ajaero clarified the procedural requirements for such negotiations. He explained that the Trade Union Congress is required to present its proposals to the Nigeria Labour Congress for onward submission when engaging with international labor bodies. This process ensures a unified front and adheres to established international labor standards.

Ajaero recounted a specific instance where the Trade Union Congress attempted to negotiate ahead of an International Labour Organisation conference. He noted that their independent approach was rejected, and he had to intervene by minuting on the situation. This incident reinforced his position that the Nigeria Labour Congress determines how the Trade Union Congress participates in broader labor discussions.

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Legal Framework For Union Affiliation

The NLC President further argued that the Ministry of Labour and other labor authorities would not engage with the Trade Union Congress independently on workers' welfare negotiations. He stated that even if the Trade Union Congress implied they could negotiate alone, such actions would not be permitted by labor authorities. This strict boundary is intended to maintain order and consistency in labor relations.

In response to claims that the Trade Union Congress represents a significant number of workers in the federal civil service, Ajaero pointed to the Trade Union Amendment Act of 2005 and the 1999 Constitution. He argued that these legal frameworks affirm the right of workers to choose their unions freely. Every Nigerian worker has the right to belong to any trade union, political or religious institution of their choice, as stipulated in Section 40 of the Constitution.

Ajaero also challenged the notion that the Trade Union Congress has substantial representation in key negotiation bodies. He highlighted that in the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, only one of the eight union bodies belongs to the Trade Union Congress. The remaining seven unions are affiliated with the Nigeria Labour Congress, demonstrating the latter's dominant presence in official structures.

Transport Allowance Agreement Details

Explaining the recent agreement on the N70,000 transport allowance, Ajaero revealed that the Nigeria Labour Congress had issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government. The union was prepared to start an action if the government did not address their concerns. The government requested four days to meet with the union leaders, after which negotiations resumed.

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The NLC President maintained that demands for a minimum wage increase could not be presented without the government first establishing a negotiation committee. He emphasized that any wage increase requires consultations involving labor leaders, government officials, and employers. This tripartite approach ensures that all stakeholders have a voice in determining fair compensation for workers.

The dispute between the two labor bodies underscores the complexities of labor representation in Nigeria. While both organizations aim to improve workers' welfare, their differing interpretations of authority create challenges in unified action. The Nigeria Labour Congress maintains that its structure aligns with international norms, giving it the lead role in negotiations.

As labor relations continue to evolve, the clarity of authority within union structures remains critical. The Nigeria Labour Congress asserts that its approach, grounded in legal and international principles, is the most effective way to represent workers. The ongoing dialogue between the union leaders will likely influence future labor policies and negotiations in the country.

The resolution of these differences is essential for effective labor advocacy. Both unions play vital roles in protecting workers' rights, but their methods of engagement differ significantly. The Nigeria Labour Congress insists on its lead role, citing legal and international precedents. This stance may set a precedent for how labor negotiations are conducted in the future, affecting millions of workers across various sectors.