NLC Insists Nigerian Workers Deserve N1 Million Minimum Wage Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

The Nigeria Labour Congress argues that President Tinubu's economic reforms have impoverished workers while boosting government revenues, justifying its demand for a N1 million minimum wage against state proposals of N100,000.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reignited the debate on a national minimum wage , insisting that Nigerian workers deserve a minimum of N1 million per month, starkly contrasting with the N100,000 figure currently being mulled by state governors.

This bold demand comes against the backdrop of President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms-the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange rate liberalization, and tariff adjustments-which the NLC argues have precipitated a severe cost-of-living crisis. According to Benson Upah, NLC spokesperson, the N1m figure is not arbitrary but is derived from a sober assessment of the crushing inflationary pressures eroding workers' purchasing power.

He points to the astronomical increases in fuel prices (over 600% in less than three years), electricity tariffs (up more than 260% for some), telecom costs, and a sharply depreciated naira. These factors have made the prices of basic essentials-transport, housing, food, healthcare, education-comparable to those in advanced economies, making a corresponding adjustment in wages a matter of survival with dignity. The NLC's analysis contrasts this descent into poverty for workers with the substantial rise in government revenues.

Monthly allocations to states from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) have jumped from about N700 billion to over N2 trillion. Therefore, the labour body contends the issue is not fiscal capacity but political will and a systemic bias that consistently prioritizes political elites over the workforce.

The current minimum wage of N70,000, negotiated less than two years ago, has already been vastly eroded by inflation, exposing the fragility of the economy and the failure of income growth to keep pace with price hikes. This erosion has triggered a vicious cycle: reduced consumer demand leads to business struggles, job losses, and weak industrial output, meaning macroeconomic indicators may look healthy on paper but do not reflect the grim reality for ordinary Nigerians.

On the states' plea of incapacity, the NLC dismisses it as often a mask for poor governance and a lack of internal revenue generation. Many states that complain have actually seen their federal allocations increase significantly post-reform. The argument is that governors with prudence, investment promotion, and lean government structures can afford better wages.

The NLC accuses governments of deliberately neglecting workers' welfare, citing a fundamentally skewed reward system that separates the compensation of political officeholders from that of ordinary workers. Upah emphasizes that higher wages are not just a social good but an economic catalyst that boosts demand, consumption, and productivity.

The core of the NLC's position is that workers are being marginalized to benefit a political class while the nation's increased oil revenue is not translating into broader prosperity, demanding a reversal of this priority through realistic wage adjustments that reflect the true cost of living in contemporary Nigeria





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Minimum Wage Nigeria Labour Congress Tinubu Reforms Cost Of Living FAAC Inflation Purchasing Power Fuel Subsidy Removal Exchange Rate Workers' Rights

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