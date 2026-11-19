Nigeria's NLC and TUC unite after mediation while a Kaduna mother appeals for help after paying millions in ransom for her abducted sons.

Top labor leaders in Nigeria have successfully ended a public disagreement between the two major labor centers, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress. The resolution addresses tensions that arose over the Federal Government's N70,000 transport allowance policy. Both organizations announced this breakthrough on Wednesday during a joint briefing held in Abuja. This move aims to restore unity and strengthen their collective bargaining power for workers across the country.

Mediation Resolves Labor Leadership Dispute

The Nigeria Labour Congress president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and the Trade Union Congress president-general, Comrade Festus Osifo, jointly reaffirmed their commitment to labor solidarity. They attributed the successful reconciliation to the direct intervention of former presidents of both organizations. Former leaders, including Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, facilitated the dialogue to bridge the gap between the two congresses. The labor centers described the earlier conflict as a family misunderstanding that had unfortunately played out in the public domain. They emphasized that internal divisions could weaken the labor movement and undermine its capacity to defend workers.

Also read NLC and TUC Resolve Disagreement Over N70,000 Transport Allowance

Joint Statement on Worker Welfare and Unity

In a joint statement, the organizations declared that the intervention yielded the desired results and the misunderstanding was amicably resolved. They stressed that the unity of the Nigerian working class must not be sacrificed due to leadership disagreements. The leadership of both labor centers unanimously resolved to work together in an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust, and cooperation. They pledged to defend the interests of Nigerian workers, pensioners, and the downtrodden against detrimental policies. Both organizations affirmed that the welfare, dignity, and material well-being of their members remained non-negotiable priorities.

Mechanisms for Future Dispute Resolution

To prevent a recurrence of such disagreements, the congresses agreed to establish specific mechanisms for resolving future disputes. These measures are designed to promote harmonious working relations and strengthen mutual respect among affiliated groups. The labor centers called on their affiliates, state councils, and industrial unions to remain united and committed to the labor movement. They warned that challenges confronting working people are enormous and not the time for needless rivalry or distractions. The statement concluded with a declaration that the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are united in purpose and resolute in commitment.

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Kaduna Mother Appeals for Help After Ransom Payment

Amidst these political developments, a severe security crisis continues to unfold in Kaduna State. Tina Ifeoma Daniel, a mother from Kaduna, has sold her house and exhausted her family resources to secure the release of her two sons from bandits. The abductors allegedly collected more than N30 million in ransom but continue to demand another N200 million. Daniel appealed to the Federal and Kaduna State Governments to intervene after her sons remained in captivity for nearly three months. She stated that despite paying the initial ransom, the kidnappers refused to free the children, leaving the family in severe debt.

Details of the Abduction and Ongoing Captivity

The boys, Derrick, aged 13, and Demian, aged 12, were abducted from their family residence in Rimi-Mauta, Kamanzo, Kaduna State. The incident occurred on August 30, 2026, during an attack in which a neighbor was also kidnapped. Daniel recounted that she was asleep when she heard gunshots and hid the children inside a kitchen cabinet. The attackers eventually found the boys and took them, while her third child, Dominion, was left behind. The kidnappers initially demanded N500 million, a sum the family could not meet, leading to the partial payment and continued detention of the children for over twelve weeks.