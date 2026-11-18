The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress have settled their internal differences regarding the Federal Government's ₦70,000 transport allowance, pledging renewed unity to protect worker rights.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have officially ended their public disagreement concerning the Federal Government's ₦70,000 transport allowance. This resolution ensures that the two major labour centres will present a united front in defending the interests of workers across the nation. The announcement was made on Wednesday during a joint briefing in Abuja, marking a significant step towards restoring cohesion within the labour movement.

Joint Briefing Addresses Allowance Dispute

The reconciliation between the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress was achieved through the direct intervention of former presidents of both organizations. These elder statesmen of the labour movement brokered a settlement that resolved the friction regarding the specific ₦70,000 figure proposed by the Federal Government. Their efforts transformed a potential crisis into a demonstration of mature conflict resolution within the sector.

Also read NLC and TUC Resolve Dispute Over N70,000 Transport Allowance After Joint Statement

Current leadership from both groups, including Comrade Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Comrade Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress, jointly reaffirmed their commitment to collective action. They appeared together to demonstrate that the dispute had been fully resolved and that both organizations were ready to collaborate on future campaigns. This joint appearance served as a powerful visual and symbolic statement of their restored partnership.

Former Leaders Bridge the Divide

Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, representing the former presidents of the two labour centres, explained the mechanics behind the successful mediation at the Abuja briefing. He detailed how the senior leaders worked tirelessly to address the grievances that had surfaced publicly. His role was pivotal in facilitating the dialogue that led to the current agreement on how to proceed with worker advocacy.

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Both current presidents described the previous conflict as a family misunderstanding that had unfortunately been aired in the public domain. They emphasized that such internal divisions were dangerous and could weaken the labour movement's capacity to defend workers against policies that threaten their welfare. By attributing the issue to a misunderstanding rather than a fundamental ideological split, they sought to minimize long-term damage to their reputations.

The resolution highlights the critical role of institutional memory and mentorship in Nigerian labor politics. The involvement of Comrade Hassan Sunmonu and other former leaders provided the necessary authority and trust to negotiate a peace agreement. This step ensures that the specific issue of the ₦70,000 allowance does not derail broader efforts to secure worker rights.

Unanimous Commitment to Solidarity

The leadership of both the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress unanimously agreed to work together in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust. They stressed that the unity of Nigerian workers is far more important than any disagreements among their top leaders. This decision was made with the explicit understanding that internal fractures could be exploited by forces opposed to worker interests.

Both organizations declared that the common struggle and collective responsibility of the working class must not be sacrificed due to leadership squabbles. They warned that needless rivalry or distractions are not acceptable in the current economic climate. The pledge to protect the interests of Nigerian workers, pensioners, and the downtrodden remains their primary and non-negotiable objective.

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Preventing Future Conflicts on Allowances

To ensure this peace lasts, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have pledged to establish clear mechanisms for resolving future disagreements. These new protocols are designed to promote harmonious working relations and prevent a recurrence of the misunderstanding regarding the ₦70,000 transport allowance. This structural change aims to keep disputes internal and private, protecting the movement's public image.

Both centres have called on their affiliates, state councils, industrial unions, workers, and pensioners across the country to remain united. They urged all members to stay committed to the collective struggle for social and economic justice. The goal is to prevent the temporary misunderstanding from weakening the confidence of Nigerian workers in their organizations.

The two labour centres remain resolute in their commitment to defending decent work and demanding economic justice. They vowed not to allow their differences to provide an opportunity for opponents to undermine gains secured through decades of collective struggle. This unified stance against policies that impoverish workers and pensioners signals a stronger, more cohesive labour movement in Nigeria.