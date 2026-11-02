NLC and TUC Clash Over Wage Negotiation Authority in Nigeria

NLC President Joe Ajaero and TUC President Festus Osifo dispute wage negotiation rights. Conflicting claims regarding ILO rules and representation spark a high-stakes labor standoff.

President of the Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo, and the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, have taken conflicting stances over whose authority it is to negotiate wages and allowances on behalf of Nigerian workers with the Federal Government. This public disagreement has ignited a fierce debate regarding the legal and procedural frameworks governing labor representation in the country. The conflict centers on whether one union can act unilaterally or if joint consultation is mandatory.

The dispute erupted over the recent agreement on a N70,000 transport allowance, with both sides accusing the other of bypassing established protocols. Osifo described the N70,000 agreement by the NLC President as an aberration, stating that the TUC was not carried along in the negotiations. This incident has highlighted the deep structural divisions within the Nigerian labor movement and raised questions about the legitimacy of recent wage-related decisions.

Also read Osifo Rejects Ajaero's N70,000 Transport Allowance Deal, Says TUC Must Be Involved

Conflicting Legal Interpretations of ILO Rules

On Monday, Comrade Joe Ajaero argued that the Union has the power to negotiate alone on labour matters based on the principle of most workers representatives of the International Labour Organization (ILO). He explicitly stated, "TUC can negotiate along with NLC, but NLC can negotiate alone based on the principle of most workers representatives of the ILO." Ajaero positioned the NLC as the primary representative body due to its larger membership base and federal presence.

In response, Osifo challenged Ajaero to produce the ILO regulation document that said either of the labour unions could negotiate on behalf of the other. He demanded, "He should show me in the ILO Regulations where it says one party is going to negotiate without the other one being there or consulted." Osifo further clarified that the Ministry of Labour and other labour authorities will not engage with the Trade Union, as it acts alone on workers' welfare negotiations, implying that unilateral actions lack official recognition.

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Ajaero added that the TUC does not submit its proposal to TUC, stating, "It is the other way round." He maintained that his position is grounded in the practical reality of labor organization in Nigeria. The NLC leader argued that if you are going to the ILO, it is tripartite, involving labour, government, and employers, but domestically, the NLC holds the primary negotiating power. This interpretation directly contradicts the TUC's view that both umbrella bodies must operate in tandem.

Membership Disputes and Constitutional Rights

Speaking on the operation of the union, Osifo noted the historical and political contexts of labor leadership. He remarked, "As I listened to Ajaero today, I was wondering if it is the same NLC that produced the likes of Adams Oshiomole, Hassan Sumonu, Ayuba Wabba and so on." Osifo asserted that there is nowhere in ILO regulations that says a trade centre cannot negotiate for its members. He emphasized that the doctrine is not about exclusive representation but about mutual respect for union structures.

Ajaero, responding to Festus' position of having over 300,000 members in the federal civil service, cited legal precedents to support his stance. He pointed out, "The 2005 Trade Union Amendment Act made membership of trade unions voluntary." He further argued that Section 40 of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution as amended was clear that every Nigerian worker has the right to belong to any trade union, political or religious institution of his choice. This legal framework gives every worker the latitude to belong to any union of their choice, according to Ajaero.

He argued that Osifo saying he has a good number of workers in his union does not add up, given structural realities. Ajaero noted that only one member union of TUC belongs to the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, which consists of eight union bodies, and seven of them are in NLC. He further argued that one union from TUC, which is a member of the joint body, has subjected its power to the joint body. This structural disadvantage for TUC in the federal council was a key point in Ajaero's argument.

Procedural Irregularities in Recent Agreements

Osifo challenged Ajaero to produce the ILO regulation document that said either of the labour unions could negotiate on behalf of the other. He repeated his demand, "He should show me! He should show Nigerians!" Osifo explained that ILO doctrine is that when you have more affiliates, and you are going for one of their events, it is not correct that the most represented will go and negotiate on behalf of the other one when the unions have their own umbrella. He insisted that if you are going to negotiations, both leaders must sit down and agree.

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According to Osifo, the meeting where the N70,000 transport allowance was agreed upon was not attended by members of the Council and does not represent majority consensus. He stated, "That meeting that took place was not the Council meeting. The Minister is not a member of the Council. Ajaero is not a member of the Council." Osifo highlighted that the Council even has a quorum and the number of persons that must be seated to form a quorum. He emphasized that the members of JNC were not present at the meeting where the allowance was finalized.

Osifo further questioned the mathematical logic of the recent wage adjustments. He noted, "Again, if you see the release that was sent out by those three bodies, you will discover that after the last minimum wage, we got about a 33 per cent increment, and how does that work?" He pointed out that from N30,000, they got N70,000, which represents a significant jump that he believes was achieved through irregular channels. This discrepancy has fueled doubts about the legitimacy of the process followed by the NLC.

Government Ultimatum and Future Negotiations

Ajaero maintained that the NLC engaged with the federal government to secure the N70,000 transport intervention. He explained the pressure tactics used, stating, "We gave the government an ultimatum; we were supposed to start an action. The government asked for four days to meet with us, and we met, and they resumed sitting after four days." This timeline suggests a rushed negotiation process aimed at preventing industrial action.

He asserted that minimum wage demands could not be presented when the government has not set up a negotiation committee. Ajaero stated that it required wider consultation among labour leaders, government officials, and employers before any wage increase can be agreed upon. This condition sets the stage for future conflicts, as both unions claim the authority to represent the workforce. The lack of a unified labor front could weaken their bargaining power in the ongoing negotiations.

The conflict between the NLC and TUC remains unresolved, with both leaders refusing to back down. Osifo insisted that the two bodies must come together and that the TUC cannot be sidelined. He argued that you cannot negotiate for a body that is represented by another union. The situation requires a mediated resolution to ensure that all workers' voices are heard and that future agreements are legitimate. The outcome will likely influence labor relations in Nigeria for years to come.