NLC and TUC Clash Over Wage Negotiation Authority and Transport Allowance

Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo dispute negotiation rights and the N70,000 transport allowance. Three unions reject the intervention as inadequate for rising costs.

Leaders of Nigeria's two major labor centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) and the Trade Union Congress ( TUC), have engaged in a sharp public dispute over the authority to negotiate wage awards and the validity of a recent N70,000 monthly transport allowance intervention. The conflict, which surfaced following approval of the six-month allowance for TUC President Festus Osifo, centers on which organization holds the exclusive right to represent workers in negotiations with the Federal Government.

Ajaero Asserts NLC Sole Negotiation Rights

NLC President Joe Ajaero maintains that his organization possesses the sole authority to negotiate labor matters independently with the Federal Government. Citing the International Labour Organisation (ILO) principle of representation by the most representative workers' organization, Ajaero argued that the TUC cannot act alone without submitting proposals through the NLC. He stated that while the TUC can negotiate alongside the NLC, any independent engagement by the TUC violates ILO guidelines that mandate the NLC determine the TUC's participation.

Also read Osifo Rejects Ajaero's N70,000 Transport Allowance Deal, Says TUC Must Be Involved

Ajaero reinforced his position by referencing the Trade Union Amendment Act 2005 and Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, emphasizing that union membership is voluntary and determined by workers. He highlighted that only one TUC-affiliated union belongs to the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), whereas seven of its eight constituent unions are affiliated with the NLC, thereby establishing the NLC as the dominant representative body.

Osifo Challenges ILO Interpretation and Process

TUC President Festus Osifo strongly disputed Ajaero's interpretation, demanding evidence from ILO regulations that authorizes one labor centre to negotiate on behalf of another without consultation. Osifo argued that the existence of separate labor centres implies that neither can claim the right to negotiate for the other without explicit consent. He insisted that negotiating for a represented body with its own trade union has no basis in international labor standards or regulations.

Advertisement

Osifo also criticized the procedural validity of the meeting where the transport allowance was agreed upon, asserting that it was not a formal JNPSNC meeting. He pointed out that the Minister was not a member of the Council, neither was Ajaero, and the required quorum of persons was not seated. This procedural critique undermines the legitimacy of the NLC's claim to have finalized the allowance through a proper council mechanism.

Disputed N70,000 Allowance and Consequential Adjustments

The dispute extends to the specifics of the N70,000 transport allowance, which Ajaero claimed the NLC secured after issuing an ultimatum to the Federal Government. Ajaero stated that the government asked for four days to meet with the NLC, after which negotiations resumed. However, Osifo and allied unions view this intervention as inadequate, noting that transportation, food, and housing costs are rising significantly. They argue that the allowance does not substitute for decent wages or sustainable improvements in workers' living standards.

Furthermore, Osifo criticized the application of a flat N40,000 consequential adjustment across the public service following the minimum wage increase from N30,000 to N70,000. He argued that the JNPSNC should have determined these adjustments individually rather than applying them uniformly. This approach, he suggested, fails to account for the specific needs and roles of different public service workers, potentially exacerbating inequality within the workforce.

Three Unions Reject Statement and Align with TUC

The controversy has drawn in three public service trade unions, which have officially disowned a statement issued in the name of the JNPSNC on October 30. The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), and the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) accused the council of excluding them from discussions.

Advertisement

In a joint statement by their presidents, Kayode Alakija, John Alli, and Kamal Ibrahim, the unions declared that they were neither consulted nor invited to the preceding meeting. They alleged that the JNPSNC Vice-Chairman, representing the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, was also excluded from the consultation process. These unions have aligned with the TUC in rejecting the N70,000 transport intervention, describing it as insufficient amid the current economic climate.

Union Demands for Fair Remuneration and Standards

The aligned unions emphasized that the current intervention is no substitute for decent wages, fair remuneration, or sustainable improvements in workers' living standards. They highlighted that essentials such as transportation, food, and housing are becoming increasingly unaffordable for the average worker. This collective rejection underscores a growing demand for a more comprehensive and equitable approach to wage adjustments and allowances in the public sector.

The ongoing conflict between the NLC and TUC, coupled with the dissent from key public service unions, signals a potential escalation in labor disputes. Stakeholders are closely watching how the Federal Government will respond to these competing claims and demands for fair representation. The situation highlights the complex dynamics of labor representation in Nigeria and the urgent need for transparent and inclusive negotiation processes that address the real economic challenges faced by workers across all sectors.