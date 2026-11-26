Nkechi Obi urges Nigeria to expand grassroots sports beyond talent discovery to include mass participation and private investment for sustainable growth.

Nkechi Obi, a seasoned sports administrator and marketing expert, has issued a compelling call for Nigeria to significantly broaden its approach to grassroots sports development. She advocates for a strategy that extends far beyond the traditional narrow focus on talent discovery, pushing instead for wider public participation, measurable progress, and substantial private sector investment. As the Chief Executive Officer of Sport Nigeria LTD/GTE and the founder of Premium Sports Management Services Limited, Obi brings decades of industry insight to this critical policy discussion. Her remarks were delivered while reflecting on the recently concluded National Grassroots Sports Development Summit in Abuja, where she emphasized the urgent need for systematic action.

Expanding the Definition of Grassroots Sports

Obi argued that Nigeria's current understanding of grassroots sports is too restrictive, focusing almost exclusively on identifying and nurturing young athletes for competitive excellence. She contends that this narrow view ignores the vast majority of citizens who engage in physical activities for health, fitness, recreation, and personal well-being. To create a truly sustainable ecosystem, the definition of grassroots sports must be expanded to include these non-elite participants who drive volume and community engagement in sporting activities.

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The former Chairperson of the Board of the Nigeria Women's Football League stressed that the country needs to adopt systematic approaches that make grassroots sports both sustainable and economically viable. She noted that policy statements alone are insufficient and that concrete actions backed by measurable targets are required to transform the sector. By including people who participate for personal health reasons, the sector can unlock new markets and create a more robust foundation for athletic development.

Commercial Viability and Private Investment

A central pillar of Obi's strategy involves creating a larger market for businesses operating within the sports industry. She explained that expanding participation creates a bigger customer base, which in turn allows businesses providing sporting facilities, equipment, and related services to generate returns on their investments. When these businesses can make money, they are able to build sustainable brands and operations that ultimately support talent discovery through better infrastructure and funding.

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Obi highlighted that a sustainable grassroots sports ecosystem requires more than just talent identification; it requires a commercial engine that keeps the system running. She pointed out that investors are more likely to enter the market when there is a clear economic environment capable of supporting sporting talents. By attracting private capital through mass participation, Nigeria can foster the growth of sports-related businesses that create jobs and revenue while supporting elite athletes.

Measurable Progress and Historical Context

Obi, who possesses more than 40 years of experience in sports business, drew attention to the need for accountability and tracking in the development process. She stated that Nigeria must start doing what other countries are doing, specifically regarding the tracking of activities and the measurement of progress. This data-driven approach is essential for understanding the impact of initiatives and for adjusting strategies to ensure that goals are being met effectively over time.

Her perspective is informed by her pivotal role as the brain behind the Team Nigeria concept introduced ahead of the 2003 African Games in Abuja. This historical context underscores her deep understanding of how national sporting identities are built and sustained. Obi's position underscores the need for Nigeria to embrace a grassroots sports model that combines mass participation, commercial investment, and structured talent development to build a resilient sporting ecosystem that serves both the economy and the athletes.