Falegan apologises to Nkechi Blessing during TikTok Live over 2022 breakup

Opeyemi Falegan publicly apologised to Nkechi Blessing Sunday during a TikTok Live session, with both reflecting on their 2022 separation and lingering disagreements.

Ekiti politician and philanthropist Opeyemi Falegan has publicly apologised to Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, years after their highly publicised relationship ended in a bitter fallout.

Falegan tendered the apology on Saturday during a TikTok Live session with the actress. Both revisited the circumstances surrounding their 2022 separation and exchanged views on their past disagreements. During the conversation, Nkechi insisted that an apology was necessary before they could move forward. She recalled how comments Falegan made about her during an earlier social media Live session had contributed to their disagreement.

Also read Makinde commissions Sola Sobowale’s elderly care home, unveils book

Nkechi Recalls Hurtful Remarks From Five Years Ago

She said the remarks from five years ago were still being used by critics to insult her online. Nkechi said: I told you something in February that if you must, you see what is because of what you did five years ago. Some irrelevant nitwits used it to insult me yesterday. That is to tell you the internet never forgets.

Advertisement

The actress also recalled defending Falegan against online criticism despite their differences. She said she had intervened in comment sections of videos in which he was being accused of wrongdoing. She explained that she had told people the person they were accusing was not the individual who allegedly scammed them. Nkechi maintained that their disagreement should not make them enemies.

She stressed that reconciliation required an apology, noting that a disagreement should not turn them into enemies but that moving forward had to start with an apology. Responding, Falegan said he had changed over the years. He urged both of them to move past the disagreement. Falegan said: A gentleman would not extend the words of the lady.

Falegan Offers Sincere Apology During TikTok Live Session

And another thing you need to understand is this: who I was yesterday is not who I am today. Falegan eventually apologised to the actress, saying he did not want her to remain angry with him. He said: From the bottom of my heart to the depth of my soul, do not be angry, Nkechi. That is gone.

See that you have grown and become more mature. The former couple's relationship became a major talking point in 2022 after their breakup led to a series of public exchanges and accusations on social media. The pair's separation triggered a series of social media exchanges and accusations. Falegan is an Ekiti politician and philanthropist while Nkechi Blessing Sunday is a Nollywood actress.

Advertisement

The public apology marks a potential end to their long-running public feud. The reconciliation attempt took place during a live session on TikTok, where both addressed their lingering disagreements. The conversation drew attention from fans and followers who had witnessed their highly publicised fallout.