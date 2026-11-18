Lagos State Coroner's Court schedules January 19, 2027 for the inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie, son of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Details on the legal proceedings and hospital denial.

The Lagos State Coroner's Court, sitting at the Magistrate Court in Igbosere, has officially set January 19, 2027, for the commencement of the inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie. Nkanu is the son of celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege. The scheduling of this date marks a significant procedural milestone following months of legal delays and high-profile disputes regarding the investigation into the young man's passing.

Legal Timeline and Court Rescheduling Details

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, the coroner presiding over the matter, fixed the specific date for the inquest after lawyers representing all involved parties agreed on the procedural modalities. This agreement included determining the exact order in which witnesses would be called to testify before the court. The coroner directed all counsel to file and exchange their clients' statements on oath before the next scheduled date.

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She further instructed that all witnesses must be available on the next adjourned date to ensure the proceedings move forward without further obstruction. This directive aims to streamline the evidentiary phase of the inquest, ensuring that all prepared materials are fully vetted by opposing counsel prior to oral testimony. The court's decision reflects a commitment to maintaining a strict timeline for such high-profile judicial inquiries.

Background of Dispute and High Court Rulings

The inquest had previously been suspended indefinitely on June 3, 2026, following a restraining order issued by Justice Aishat Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court, Ikoyi. The suspension was the result of an ex parte application by Eurapharma Care Services Nigeria Limited, the entity operating Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital. The company sought to halt the proceedings pending a judicial review of the legality of the inquest itself.

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On October 12, 2026, Justice Opesanwo dismissed the application, ruling that the cremation of the deceased's body did not strip the coroner of statutory jurisdiction to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. The judge also rejected the hospital's argument that the sequence of receiving evidence violated the right to a fair hearing. Justice Opesanwo held that the hospital's objections were based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the statutory framework governing coroner's inquiries.

Hospital Denials and Family Allegations

Nkanu's parents, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege, have consistently accused the hospital of prima facie breaches of the duty of care in their son's treatment. They argue that the medical protocols followed during his admission were inadequate and directly contributed to his death. These allegations form the core basis for the family's insistence on a thorough coroner's investigation.

Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, operated by Eurapharma Care Services Nigeria Limited, has denied all allegations of medical negligence. The hospital has described the claims made by the family as inaccurate and entirely unfounded. The legal battle has therefore centered on contrasting narratives regarding the quality of care provided and the legal authority of the coroner to investigate a case where the body has already been buried.

Witness Order and Procedural Agreements

During Wednesday's proceedings, Taiwo Osipitan, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing the hospital, informed the court that the High Court matter had been fully resolved. He urged Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji to fix a concrete date for the commencement of the inquest, signaling the hospital's readiness to proceed with the evidentiary phase. This move indicates a shift from procedural delays to substantive legal arguments.

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Chukwudi Enebeli, Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing the deceased's family, and Abiodun Layonu, Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing Atlantis, did not oppose the request for an adjournment. However, they informed the court that they had received the sworn statement of Euracare's medical director, Tosin Majekodunmi, and required additional time to file their formal responses. This need for review time was a key factor in setting the January 2027 date.

The lawyers successfully agreed on the order for calling witnesses, resolving a significant procedural point. The agreement dictates that counsel for the deceased's family will present their witnesses first. This will be followed by witnesses called by Atlantis. Eurapharma Care Services Nigeria Limited, the hospital's operating company, will call its witnesses last. This sequence provides a clear roadmap for the upcoming legal battle, allowing each side to prepare their cross-examinations based on the anticipated testimony of the opposing parties.