NJC suspends three judges, cautions eight others over misconduct

The National Judicial Council suspended three judges for one year without pay and cautioned eight others over misconduct including unlawful detention, abuse of power and disregard for due process.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended three judges for one year without pay and cautioned eight others over various acts of misconduct, including unlawful detention of litigants, abuse of judicial powers and disregard for due process.

The council also barred two of the suspended judges from elevation for three years and directed that warning letters be issued to three judicial officers over their handling of court cases. The decisions were taken at the NJC's 112th meeting held on November 3, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun. The statement was issued by the NJC Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, and published on the NJC website on Wednesday.

Also read National Judicial Council suspends three judges and cautions eight over judicial misconduct

Three Judges Suspended Without Pay

The three suspended judicial officers are Justice Hannatu Mohammed Kabir of the Nasarawa State High Court, Grand Kadi Mohammed Sani Salihu of the Jigawa State Sharia Court of Appeal and Justice Sobere Biambo of the Rivers State High Court. Justice Kabir was suspended for one year without pay and barred from nomination for elevation for three years over the unlawful detention of a litigant for 58 days without proper contempt proceedings.

The investigation found that she ordered the litigant's arrest and detention for alleged disobedience of court orders without issuing and serving the mandatory Forms 48 and 49 or instituting proper contempt proceedings. The committee held that the alleged contempt occurred outside the court's presence and could not lawfully be summarily tried and punished. It also found that the action violated the litigant's right to fair hearing.

Grand Kadi Salihu was suspended for one year without pay over his involvement in reopening a judgment delivered by the FCT Upper Area Court. The committee found that he exceeded his authority by constituting a committee to review the judgment and subsequently assigning the matter to a Higher Sharia Court judge, who received fresh evidence and delivered another judgment.

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The committee held that the process amounted to an appeal against a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, which was subsequently set aside by the Jigawa State High Court. It also found the action to constitute a violation of Rule 3.3.1 of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers, 2016.

Justice Biambo was suspended for one year without pay and barred from elevation for three years over the issuance of bench warrants and imposition of fines on litigants in a civil dispute without due process. The committee found that he ordered the arrest of the petitioners for alleged disobedience of an interim injunction and subsequently imposed fines of N300,000 on each without instituting contempt proceedings or serving Forms 48 and 49.

It held that the alleged contempt occurred outside the court's presence and ought not to have been summarily tried and punished. The eight other judicial officers affected by the Council's disciplinary decisions are Justice Kayode Agunloye, Justice Bello Kawu, Justice Danjuma A. Oyigbenu, Justice Isa Ebini Kana, Justice Mohammed Zubairu, Justice C. A. Ogbuagor, Justice Chibuike L. Azuama and one other officer not named in the detailed disciplinary section of the statement.

Eight Judicial Officers Cautioned

Justice Agunloye of the FCT High Court was cautioned over his handling of post-judgment garnishee proceedings in a suit involving First Bank of Nigeria Plc. The committee found that he improperly entertained and granted a fresh ex parte application for a Garnishee Order Nisi on October 22, 2025, after an earlier similar application had been withdrawn and struck out. This was while other pending applications, including the bank's application for stay of execution, had been adjourned to November 4, 2025.

The committee held that his action created room for justifiable suspicion. Justice Kawu of the FCT High Court was directed to be issued a warning letter and placed on the Council's Watch List over his grant of interim bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, despite a subsisting remand order issued by another judge of the same court.

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The investigation committee found that he knew of the earlier order, which was due to expire at midnight on December 24, 2025, but granted interim bail on December 23, 2025, in conflict with it. Justices Oyigbenu and Kana, both of the Nasarawa State High Court, were directed to be issued warning letters over their failure to deliver judgment in an appeal within the constitutionally prescribed 90 days.

The committee rejected their arguments that the constitutional provision did not apply to appellate courts, noting their admission that judgment was delivered outside the stipulated period without a satisfactory explanation for the delay. The Council directed that warning letters be issued to them for breaching Section 294 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and advised them to be more diligent in their case management.

Justice Zubairu of the FCT High Court was cautioned and placed on the Council's Watch List for entertaining an application and making orders after being informed that an appeal had already been entered at the Court of Appeal. The committee held that his action amounted to disregard for the appellate court and bordered on insubordination. It also found his defence untenable.

Justice Ogbuagor of the Enugu State High Court was cautioned for continuing proceedings despite a pending appeal and an application for stay of proceedings. The NJC observed that Ogbuagor exhibited judicial impertinence and disregarded due process. He was cautioned and advised to familiarise himself with the law and procedures governing appeals. Justice Azuama of the Imo State High Court was cautioned, placed on the Council's Watch List and advised to take his judicial responsibilities seriously.

Additional Warnings And Petitions

The NJC found that Azuama granted an ex parte garnishee order freezing the bank accounts of Puma Energy, a non-party to the substantive suit. The NJC also approved the issuance of caution or warning to six judicial officers, including the placement of some on a watch list for six months. The council dismissed petitions against two judges, B. M. Balarabe and Evelyn N. Anyadike, after they were withdrawn.

The council struck out the petition against Peter O. Ikujuni of the Ondo State High Court for being leaked or published on social media. The NJC also dismissed the petition against Abdullahi Mika'ilu of the Niger State High Court for want of diligent prosecution. The council decided to continue investigation on the petition against G. N. Ugbala of the Ebonyi High Court.