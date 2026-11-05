NJC recommends 28 candidates for judicial appointments across six states

The National Judicial Council has recommended 28 candidates for judicial offices across six states, including 24 High Court judges and four for Sharia and Customary Courts of Appeal.

The National Judicial Council has recommended 28 candidates for appointment as judicial officers across six states, including 24 candidates for various State High Courts. The council announced the recommendations in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe.

NJC Recommends 28 Judicial Candidates

The decisions were taken at the council's 112th meeting held on November 3, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun. The recommendations cover the High Courts of Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun states, the Plateau State Sharia Court of Appeal, the Adamawa State Sharia Court of Appeal and the Adamawa State Customary Court of Appeal.

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Of the 28 candidates recommended, 24 were for appointment as Judges of the High Courts of Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun States. One candidate was recommended for appointment as Grand Kadi of the Plateau State Sharia Court of Appeal. Another candidate was recommended as Kadi of the Adamawa State Sharia Court of Appeal. Two others were recommended for appointment as judges of the Adamawa State Customary Court of Appeal.

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In total, the appointments include 24 High Court candidates and four candidates for the Sharia and Customary Courts of Appeal. The full list of the 28 recommended candidates includes David Benjamin Pembi, who is listed as number 28. The NJC also stated that the full list of the recommended candidates is available. The NJC said all the recommended candidates were expected to be sworn in by their respective state governors without delay.

The statement was signed by Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, Deputy Director of Information at the NJC. The recommendations were made at the council's 112th meeting, which was held on November 3, 2026. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun.

Governors To Swear In Successful Nominees

The council's decisions cover appointments to the High Courts of Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun states, as well as the Plateau State Sharia Court of Appeal, the Adamawa State Sharia Court of Appeal and the Adamawa State Customary Court of Appeal. The NJC's recommendation of 28 candidates follows its 112th meeting and is now set for the respective state governors to swear in the successful candidates without delay.

The statement was issued on Wednesday by the council's Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe. The recommended candidates include 24 for the High Courts of Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun states, one Grand Kadi for the Plateau State Sharia Court of Appeal, one Kadi for the Adamawa State Sharia Court of Appeal, and two judges for the Adamawa State Customary Court of Appeal.