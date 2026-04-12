NJC Authority Questioned Amidst Delay in Petition Against Justice Aikawa

Concerns have been raised regarding the authority of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the responsiveness of judicial officers in light of a petition against Justice RM Aikawa. The delayed response to the petition and the judge's continued involvement in a related case have fueled questions about the NJC's effectiveness and the importance of accountability within the judiciary.

The National Judicial Council's ( NJC ) authority is being questioned following developments surrounding a petition against Justice RM Aikawa of the Federal High Court . The situation has raised concerns about the timeliness of judicial processes and the accountability of judicial officers. The public's confidence in the judicial system is at stake, as the slow pace of proceedings, coupled with alleged unresponsiveness from a judge, fuels skepticism regarding the NJC 's effectiveness.

\The genesis of this concern lies in a petition submitted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai against Justice Aikawa. The NJC, in a letter dated March 24, explained that it forwarded a copy of El-Rufai's petition to Justice Aikawa on March 21, 2025. However, upon receiving a reminder from El-Rufai in November 2025, the NJC discovered that Justice Aikawa had not responded. This prompted the NJC to contact the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court. Justice Aikawa's response was eventually received on December 15, 2025, and the matter is currently before the Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee. This delay, particularly the nine-month period during which Justice Aikawa did not respond, has sparked questions about the importance that judicial officers place on the NJC's directives. The lack of timely response has caused a significant delay in the review of the petition, raising doubts about the efficiency of the accountability framework.\The situation is further complicated by Justice Aikawa's continued handling of the ICPC case against El-Rufai in Kaduna, despite the pending petition. The judge has not indicated any willingness to recuse himself, even though the defendant has expressed a lack of confidence in his impartiality. A Court of Appeal ruling on March 17 upheld El-Rufai's challenge to Aikawa's previous ruling in the case, adding another layer of complexity. This series of events underscores the importance of transparency and prompt action within the judicial system. The public is keenly interested in knowing the implications of a judicial officer's failure to respond to the NJC, as it highlights the need for a robust mechanism to ensure judicial accountability. The lack of a clear framework for addressing such delays potentially undermines public confidence in the pursuit of justice and the NJC’s ability to effectively oversee judicial conduct





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