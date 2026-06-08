NIWA Warns Urbanisation Poses Severe Environmental Threat, Advocates Waterway Protection for Climate Resilience

Nigeria's National Inland Waterways Authority cautions that rapid urbanisation intensifies environmental strain, causing flooding, erosion, and temperature rises. For World Environment Day 2026, NIWA stresses that inland waterways are vital natural infrastructure for building climate-resilient cities and urges collective action, responsible dredging, and a shift to water transport.

The National Inland Waterways Authority ( NIWA ) has issued a stark warning about the environmental pressures stemming from rapid urbanisation in Nigeria. As the nation joins the global observance of the 2026 World Environment Day, NIWA 's Director-General, representing the agency's stance, highlighted the theme "Urbanisation and Climate Change : Building Resilient Cities for a Sustainable Future.

" This theme underscores the critical intersection of expanding urban landscapes and escalating climate impacts, a convergence that demands immediate and coordinated action. The statement conveys greetings to cities across the country, acknowledging that urban centres are increasingly burgeoning around the nation's inland waterways. These waterways, vital as arteries for commerce, culture, and economic activity, are now at the forefront of environmental challenges.

The NIWA leadership cautioned that urbanisation exerts a significant strain on the environment, manifesting in rising temperatures, increased flooding, and accelerated erosion. These are not mere inconveniences but serious threats to urban stability and the sustainability of human settlements. To counter these trends, inland waterways are framed as essential natural infrastructure for building urban resilience. Properly managed rivers and channels can serve as effective drainage pathways, mitigating flood risks.

Furthermore, they offer a cleaner, low-carbon alternative for the movement of goods and passengers, presenting a sustainable shift from over-reliance on road transport. NIWA reaffirmed its commitment to responsible dredging practices, the protection of riverbanks, and sustained campaigns to keep waterways free from pollution and indiscriminate waste disposal.

However, the agency emphasized that the government cannot shoulder this monumental responsibility alone. A clarion call was issued to all Nigerians to participate in environmental stewardship. Citizens are urged to dispose of waste responsibly, plant trees along riverbanks to prevent erosion, report illegal dredging and encroachment activities, and support broader environmental protection initiatives.

The leadership also encouraged a greater adoption of water transportation as a safer and more sustainable mode of transit, reducing pressure on roads and contributing to a greener national transport ecosystem. This appeal comes from a position of authority and concern, aiming to foster a collective national effort toward safeguarding the environment against the dual pressures of urban sprawl and a changing climate





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National Inland Waterways Authority NIWA Urbanisation Climate Change Environmental Protection Inland Waterways World Environment Day 2026 Flooding Erosion Sustainable Transport Water Transportation Resilient Cities Riverbank Protection Dredging Waste Disposal

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