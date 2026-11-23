Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority deploys investigators to Bayelsa to probe deadly accident amid allegations of missing life jackets and passenger manifests.

The Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, commonly referred to as NIWA, has officially dispatched a specialized investigative team to Bayelsa State to examine the circumstances surrounding a recent and tragic maritime accident. Acting Managing Director Umar Yusuf Girei confirmed that this rapid response is part of a comprehensive effort to establish the precise facts leading to the incident. The Authority aims to identify any potential safety lapses that may have contributed to the disaster and to recommend immediate measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Core Investigation Details and Safety Lapses

Girei stated that the investigation is being conducted in strict compliance with directives issued by the Honourable Minister. The team's mandate is to thoroughly examine critical safety issues that are pivotal to understanding the cause of the mishap. Key areas under scrutiny include the mandatory use of life jackets by all passengers during the voyage. Furthermore, investigators will verify the existence and accuracy of passenger manifest documentation to ensure proper accountability of those on board.

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Additionally, the physical condition of the boat involved in the accident is being meticulously assessed. The investigation will also review operational procedures and the extent to which existing inland waterways regulations were followed by the operators. Girei emphasized that the goal is to determine if preventable errors were made that led to the loss of life, thereby strengthening safety standards across all Nigerian inland waterways.

Stakeholder Positions and Ministerial Directives

Speaking to the press, Girei expressed that the Authority is taking this incident with the utmost seriousness. He noted that NIWA is committed to conducting a comprehensive and credible investigation that aligns with government expectations. The Acting Managing Director assured that the Authority will collaborate closely with relevant government agencies and the Bayelsa State Government to establish the facts surrounding the incident without delay.

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The Honourable Minister has also expressed deep concern over reports suggesting that passengers were not wearing life jackets at the time of the accident. He described the alleged lack of a passenger manifest as a serious safety concern requiring urgent attention. The Minister reiterated his long-standing advocacy for the gradual replacement of traditional wooden passenger boats with safer, more durable, and better-equipped fiberglass or fibre-reinforced plastic vessels to enhance maritime security.

Real-World Impact and Future Safety Measures

The tragedy has underscored the critical need for stronger enforcement of safety regulations within the sector. Girei warned boat operators and other waterways transport stakeholders against disregarding established safety guidelines, emphasizing that passenger safety remains a top priority for the Authority. He stressed that Nigeria cannot afford to allow preventable incidents to continue claiming innocent lives on its waterways.

Looking ahead, the NIWA chief pledged that the Authority will diligently pursue the investigation and implement appropriate measures based on its findings. This includes strengthening safety monitoring and enforcement mechanisms across the country's inland waterways. Girei also expressed profound condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for strength for those affected by the tragedy.

The report on this developing story was prepared by Yusuf Babalola, a Senior Correspondent with Leadership Newspaper. Babalola specializes in maritime, aviation, transport, and economic reporting in Nigeria. He is widely recognized for his well-researched stories that illuminate policy developments, industry challenges, and stakeholder perspectives across Nigeria's logistics, shipping, and aviation sectors.

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His reporting is noted for its clarity, balance, and commitment to professional journalistic standards. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring that lessons are drawn from this event to improve the overall safety consciousness among waterways operators, government agencies, and host communities. The Authority aims to foster greater cooperation among all stakeholders to safeguard lives on inland waterways.