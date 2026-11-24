NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa announced the selection of 317 women for IgniteHER Cohort 3, aiming to boost digital innovation and secure investment for Nigerian startups.

The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) has officially selected 317 women entrepreneurs for the IgniteHER Boot Camp Cohort 3. This strategic initiative aims to strengthen women-led businesses across Nigeria by improving access to investment and expanding technology-driven entrepreneurship.

NITDA Expands Women Entrepreneurship Training

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has selected 317 women entrepreneurs for its IgniteHER Boot Camp Cohort 3, as part of efforts to strengthen women-led businesses, improve access to investment and expand technology-driven entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

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The participants, drawn from the North-West, North-East, South-East and South-South geopolitical zones, are expected to receive training in digital innovation, business development, investment readiness and strategies for scaling their enterprises.

This selection represents a significant expansion of NITDA's commitment to digital inclusion, building on the success of previous cohorts that focused on similar demographic groups in other regions.

Leadership Vision and Past Success Metrics

NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa highlighted the program's alignment with broader national goals during the virtual opening ceremony on Sunday. He stated that the initiative was designed to help women entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into sustainable businesses capable of attracting funding and creating jobs.

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Inuwa emphasized that IgniteHER is aligned with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its emphasis on human capital development, economic inclusion and innovation. He noted that the program provides practical business support and connects women founders with opportunities to grow beyond the early stages of entrepreneurship.

The agency has a track record of success, with the first two cohorts training 220 women. The second edition featured an intensive two-week hybrid boot camp involving 111 participants in August 2025. Inuwa reported that some beneficiaries had recorded measurable progress, including seven women entrepreneurs who gained international exposure in Japan.

Among these beneficiaries, Kemisola Bolarinwa of NextWare Technologies secured $500,000 in equity funding from WhiteStat Ventures. Inuwa cited this achievement as proof of the importance of connecting entrepreneurs to investment networks, mentorship and international markets.

Strategic Focus on Real-World Problem Solving

Kashifu Inuwa urged participants to focus on developing solutions to real-world problems, understanding their customers and building sustainable businesses. He cautioned against viewing the program merely as a training exercise or a means to obtain certificates, stressing that tangible outcomes are the primary goal.

The NITDA chief announced that the agency would strengthen the link between IgniteHER and its Idea Hatch incubation program. This integration aims to provide mentorship, investment readiness and market access for founders, particularly those with minimum viable products in healthcare, agriculture, finance and fashion.

Inuwa added that NITDA is working towards expanding the program across all six geopolitical zones. The ultimate goal is to reach entrepreneurs in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. He clarified that the success of the initiative would be measured by business growth, investment secured, markets accessed and jobs created, rather than the number of participants trained.

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International Partnership and Future Outlook

The agency is exploring seed funding mechanisms to support promising founders, while urging implementing partners to document beneficiaries' progress. Ayumi Sato, representing the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), emphasized the need to ensure the program delivers long-term economic impact.

Ayumi Sato urged participants to approach the boot camp as the beginning of a demanding entrepreneurial journey. She encouraged them to learn from mentors, collaborate with one another and remain open to challenging existing business assumptions. Sato noted that the diversity of backgrounds, experiences and ideas among the participants could strengthen the program.

Sato pointed out that beneficiaries of previous cohorts had secured grants and initiated discussions with investors. She demonstrated the value of practical training and professional networks in supporting women-led businesses. She urged the entrepreneurs to apply the knowledge gained after the program, stressing that the real work of building sustainable businesses would begin when the boot camp ended.

Program Implementation and Regional Hubs

Nnamdi Nwachukwu, the Lead Facilitator of IgniteHER Cohort 3, outlined the technical and strategic objectives of the training. He stated that the initiative was designed to strengthen digital innovation and entrepreneurship capabilities among the selected 317 women.

Nnamdi Nwachukwu explained that the program aims to prepare women-led startups for venture financing and improve their capacity to engage investors. He highlighted the goal of building a pipeline of women-led, technology-enabled businesses capable of scaling and contributing to Nigeria's economic development.

With hubs in Rivers, Kano, Jigawa and Enugu states, the boot camp is expected to help participants refine their business models. The training will focus on strengthening investment readiness and positioning enterprises for growth. This regional distribution ensures broad geographic representation and access for women entrepreneurs across key economic zones.