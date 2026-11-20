Four major transmission lines tripped within 16 minutes on Friday, causing load losses in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, but NISO says the incident was not a national grid collapse and all lines were restored by 2:49pm.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator ( NISO) has restored all four transmission lines that tripped during a grid disturbance on Friday, saying the incident was not a system collapse.

Timeline Of Transmission Line Trips In Nigeria

NISO confirmed that the affected lines were back in normal operation by 2:49pm, about two hours and 15 minutes after the first trip. The disruption began at 12:34pm when the Omotosho-Ikeja West transmission line tripped, causing a significant load drop within the Lagos Complex. Sixteen minutes later, at 12:50pm, the Ihovbor-Oshogbo transmission line tripped alongside the Benin-Egbin and Ihovbor-Ajaokuta transmission lines.

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In a statement issued on Friday and signed by its management, NISO said, The Nigerian Independent System Operator wishes to clarify that the grid disturbance experienced earlier today was not a system collapse, but a result of the tripping of some transmission lines, which caused load losses in parts of the country. NISO explained the sequence of events: At 12:34pm, the Omotosho-Ikeja West transmission line tripped, resulting in a significant load drop within the Lagos Complex.

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Subsequently, at 12:50pm, the Ihovbor-Oshogbo transmission line tripped alongside the Benin-Egbin and Ihovbor-Ajaokuta transmission lines, resulting in load losses in some parts of the country. The line trips affected the transmission network and reduced the amount of electricity that could be delivered to distribution companies serving consumers in the affected areas.

NISO said its operational teams immediately activated emergency response measures in collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to stabilise the network and restore electricity transmission through the affected lines. The operator stressed that the disruption should not be mistaken for another collapse of the national grid, explaining that the incident was limited to the tripping of transmission facilities.

NISO Reassures Public About Grid Stability

NISO wishes to reassure electricity consumers and the general public that the incident was a transmission line disturbance and not a system-wide collapse, the statement said. The clarification is significant given the history of repeated disturbances on Nigeria's electricity grid, which have triggered widespread outages and heightened concerns about the reliability of the country's power infrastructure. On October 19, 2026, electricity generation plunged from 3,840 megawatts to 477MW following multiple trippings on the 330-kilovolt transmission network.

NISO subsequently attributed that incident to transmission network disturbances and maintained that it was not a complete system collapse. The country also experienced another period of severe electricity supply constraints in early November, with NISO attributing the reduced generation to gas supply limitations affecting thermal power stations and lower hydroelectric output caused by reduced water inflows into reservoirs.

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Recent Severe Electricity Supply Constraints In Nigeria

The November 5 disruption was particularly severe, with an electricity generation snapshot showing output of 449.20MW at 11am, although the figure was not confirmed as an official NISO generation record. The Ministry of Power had identified Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Oyo as among the areas particularly affected by the supply constraints.

These developments have renewed concerns about the vulnerability of Nigeria's electricity supply chain, which depends on adequate gas supply to thermal power plants, water availability for hydroelectric stations and a stable transmission network to deliver generated electricity to distribution companies. NISO added that it remains committed to grid stability, coordinating system operations and ensuring the reliable and secure operation of the national grid.

The operator also advised the public to rely on its official communications for accurate information on developments in the national electricity grid.