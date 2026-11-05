NISO Blames Gas Shortage and Low Water Levels for Reduced Power Generation

Nigeria's Independent System Operator says gas supply constraints and reduced hydro output have cut electricity generation, forcing DisCos to reduce supply hours and increase load shedding amid intense heat.

Nigerians are facing worsening electricity supply amid intense heat as gas shortages and reduced water levels in hydroelectric reservoirs combine to constrain power generation across the national grid.

Gas Shortages And Hydro Constraints Hit Grid

The Nigerian Independent System Operator disclosed the situation in a statement signed by its management on Thursday. The operator attributed the current decline in electricity generation on the national grid primarily to constraints in gas supply to thermal power generating stations and reduced output from hydroelectric power stations. The combined constraints have reduced the electricity available for distribution to consumers, forcing distribution companies to adjust their supply schedules.

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The statement said the limited availability of gas has constrained the capacity of affected thermal generating stations to operate at their available levels. It also said reduced water inflows into reservoirs have impacted the generation capacity of hydroelectric power stations. NISO explained that the reduction in available generation has affected the quantum of electricity allocated to Distribution Companies for onward supply to consumers, resulting in reduced hours of electricity supply and increased load shedding across distribution networks.

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The level of impact varies across the country, depending on available generation and the corresponding allocations to individual DisCos. The development has forced electricity distribution companies to reduce supply hours and increase load shedding across their networks, leaving households and businesses with fewer hours of electricity at a time when demand for cooling and other essential services is high.

The situation comes amid intense heat conditions, increasing the importance of reliable electricity for households, businesses and public facilities that depend on fans, air conditioners and other cooling equipment. Reduced electricity supply also threatens the operations of small businesses that rely on power for refrigeration, water pumping, food preservation and other daily activities, potentially increasing their dependence on expensive petrol and diesel generators.

El Nino Climate Phenomenon Compounds Heat Crisis

The development is particularly concerning as Nigeria faces the emerging effects of El Nino, a climate phenomenon associated with unusually high global temperatures and changing rainfall patterns. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency confirmed in an August 2026 climate update that a strong El Nino event had developed and was expected to influence global weather patterns. The World Meteorological Organisation also projected that the phenomenon could strengthen towards the end of 2026 and persist into early 2027.

The combination of high temperatures and unreliable electricity has increased pressure on households, particularly those relying on electric fans and air conditioners to cope with the heat. Nigeria relies heavily on gas-fired thermal stations, with hydropower providing another major source of grid electricity. Constraints affecting either source can therefore significantly reduce the volume of electricity available to consumers.

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The disclosure highlights the vulnerability of Nigeria's electricity system to disruptions in its two major sources of grid power, with gas-fired plants and hydropower stations both struggling to deliver their available capacity. NISO acknowledged the hardship caused by the generation shortfall, saying it was working to manage available electricity and improve the resilience of the national grid. The operator said it appreciates the concerns expressed by members of the public and other stakeholders.

Operator Pursues Energy Mix Diversification

NISO said it remains committed to maintaining grid stability, optimizing the dispatch of available generation, and ensuring the secure, reliable and efficient operation of the national grid within prevailing operational constraints. It also said it is actively working on the diversification of its energy mix for the national grid to ensure security of supply.

The latest development underscores the need to address persistent gas supply constraints and accelerate investment in alternative energy sources to reduce the national grid's exposure to disruptions affecting individual generation sources. The operator acknowledged the effect of the shortfall on electricity consumers nationwide and said it appreciated the concerns raised by the public and other stakeholders.