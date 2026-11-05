NISO Blames Gas and Hydro Constraints for Nigeria Power Decline as Minister Rules Out Grid Failure

NISO says gas supply constraints and reduced water inflows cut electricity generation, causing load shedding, while the Minister of Power says the disruption is not a systemic grid failure and gives no restoration timeline.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has blamed gas supply constraints and reduced water inflows into hydroelectric reservoirs for the current decline in electricity generation on the national grid, leaving households and businesses across Nigeria with little or no supply.

NISO said limited gas availability has constrained thermal generating stations, while lower water inflows have cut hydroelectric output. The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, ruled out a systemic grid failure and linked the disruption to maintenance and operational issues. In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Power said the affected areas included Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Oyo. The Minister acknowledged the inconvenience caused to households, businesses and public institutions.

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Tegbe Dismisses Systemic Grid Failure

He said these areas had recently enjoyed noticeable improvements in power supply before the current downtimes. Tegbe said: The Federal Ministry of Power has noted the concerns of Nigerians in some parts of the country that have experienced reduced electricity supply in the past few days, especially Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Oyo States. These are areas that had recently enjoyed noticeable improvements in power supply before the current downtimes.

He attributed the disruptions to maintenance and operational issues in parts of the electricity value chain, as well as constraints in gas supply to thermal power stations and reduced output from hydroelectric stations due to lower water inflows into reservoirs. He distinguished the latest deterioration from a major grid collapse, while acknowledging that multiple operational and generation constraints are affecting electricity delivery.

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The Minister said he had begun engagements with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), NISO and other operators to resolve the operational constraints, accelerate ongoing maintenance and restore normal electricity supply. He added that he had engaged relevant institutions to ensure Nigerians were kept informed as efforts to restore supply progressed.

However, the Ministry did not provide a specific timeline for the restoration of normal supply. NISO, in a separate statement yesterday, identified inadequate gas supply to thermal generating stations and reduced water inflows into hydroelectric reservoirs as the major factors responsible for the current decline in electricity generation.

NISO Explains Generation Decline Causes

According to the operator, limited gas availability has constrained the capacity of affected thermal generating stations to operate at their available levels, while reduced water inflows have affected the generation capacity of hydroelectric power stations. NISO explained that the combined constraints had reduced the volume of electricity available for distribution, resulting in shorter hours of supply and increased load shedding across distribution networks.

It said: Consequently, the reduction in available generation has affected the quantum of electricity allocated to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for onward supply to consumers, thereby resulting in reduced hours of electricity supply and increased load shedding across distribution networks, with the level of impact varying according to available generation and the corresponding allocations to individual DisCos. NISO acknowledged the impact of the generation shortfall on electricity consumers nationwide and said it appreciated the concerns expressed by members of the public and other stakeholders.

The operator said it is working towards diversifying the national grid's energy mix to strengthen security of supply. It added that it remains committed to maintaining grid stability, optimising the dispatch of available generation and ensuring the secure, reliable, and efficient operation of the national grid despite prevailing operational constraints. According to NISO's real-time generation dashboard, NIGGRID, at 3 p.m. yesterday, total generation stood at 2,556.06 megawatts (MW), as reported by 15 generating companies (GenCos).

DisCo Allocations Show Power Shortfall

The plant-by-plant figures showed that several generating stations recorded zero output at the time of the report, while others operated at varying levels. The available generation was reflected in allocations to distribution companies, which stood at a combined 2,926MW in figures obtained by The Guardian. Abuja Disco received 633MW, the highest allocation, followed by Ibadan Disco with 391MW and Port Harcourt Disco with 320MW. Benin Disco received 264MW, Eko Disco 256MW, Enugu Disco 253MW, and Ikeja Electric 249MW.

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Kaduna Disco received 167MW, Kano Disco 173MW, Jos Disco 146MW, and Yola Disco 74MW. The pressure on electricity generation is also reflected in the latest gas supply figures released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Gas Supply Data Highlights Sector Pressures

The authority's September 2026 Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Sector Fact Sheet showed that average daily gas utilisation by power plants declined by four per cent to 0.518 billion cubic feet, equivalent to 518 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), compared with August. The decline occurred alongside a 6.7 per cent reduction in domestic natural gas supply to 2.066 billion cubic feet daily, from approximately 2.21 billion cubic feet in August.

Gas-based industries also recorded a nine per cent decline in average daily gas utilisation during the period, while commercial gas consumption increased by three per cent. The figures underline the pressure on domestic gas availability, particularly for the electricity sector, which depends heavily on thermal generating stations to sustain national grid supply.

The development has heightened concerns about the reliability of the national grid, as consumers continue to lament prolonged outages, forcing many households and businesses to depend increasingly on alternative electricity sources such as solar and generators. Meanwhile, the Federal Government has set a target of generating 70,000MW by 2060 despite the current supply shortfall. Pat Utomi faulted the reliance on solar and generators to compensate for poor public supply.

The Minister of Power maintained that preliminary assessments showed the disruptions were not the result of any major or systemic failure of the national grid. He said the challenges were linked to maintenance and operational issues across parts of the power ecosystem, alongside declining electricity generation.