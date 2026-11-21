Four transmission lines tripped within 16 minutes, causing load losses in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, but NISO said the incident was not a national grid collapse and all affected lines were restored by 2:49pm.

Nigeria's electricity transmission network suffered a disruption on Friday when four major transmission lines tripped within 16 minutes, causing significant load loss es in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Nigerian Independent System Operator Statement

The Nigerian Independent System Operator ruled out a national grid collapse, stating the incident resulted from transmission line disturbances and that all affected facilities had been restored. In a statement issued on Friday and signed by its management, NISO said the first incident occurred at 12:34pm when the Omotosho-Ikeja West transmission line tripped. This caused a significant reduction in electricity supply within the Lagos Complex. The situation was compounded 16 minutes later when three other transmission lines also tripped.

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At 12:50pm, the Ihovbor-Oshogbo transmission line tripped alongside the Benin-Egbin and Ihovbor-Ajaokuta transmission lines. The operator said the multiple incidents resulted in further load losses across some parts of the country. The simultaneous outages affected the transmission network and reduced the amount of electricity that could be delivered to distribution companies serving consumers in the affected areas. NISO said its operational teams immediately activated emergency response measures in collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The intervention enabled the teams to address the disturbances and restore the affected transmission lines. It confirmed that the four lines had been restored by 2:49pm, approximately two hours and 15 minutes after the first incident. The operator stressed that the disruption should not be mistaken for another collapse of the national grid, explaining that the incident was limited to the tripping of transmission facilities.

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According to the operator, "The Nigerian Independent System Operator wishes to clarify that the grid disturbance experienced earlier today was not a system collapse, but a result of the tripping of some transmission lines, which caused load losses in parts of the country.

" NISO also said, "At 12:34pm, the Omotosho-Ikeja West transmission line tripped, resulting in a significant load drop within the Lagos Complex. Subsequently, at 12:50pm, the Ihovbor-Oshogbo transmission line tripped alongside the Benin-Egbin and Ihovbor-Ajaokuta transmission lines, resulting in load losses in some parts of the country.

" The operator reassured the public, saying, "NISO wishes to reassure electricity consumers and the general public that the incident was a transmission line disturbance and not a system-wide collapse. " The clarification is significant given the history of repeated disturbances on Nigeria's electricity grid, which have triggered widespread outages and heightened concerns about the reliability of the country's power infrastructure.

Previous Grid Disturbances

On 19 October, 2026, electricity generation plunged from 3,840 megawatts to 477MW following multiple trippings on the 330-kilovolt transmission network. NISO subsequently attributed the incident to transmission network disturbances and maintained that it was not a complete system collapse. The country also experienced another period of severe electricity supply constraints in early November, with NISO attributing the reduced generation to gas supply limitations affecting thermal power stations and lower hydroelectric output caused by reduced water inflows into reservoirs.

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The 5 November disruption was particularly severe, with an electricity generation snapshot showing output of 449.20MW at 11am, although the figure was not confirmed as an official NISO generation record. The Power Ministry had identified Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Oyo as among the areas particularly affected by the supply constraints. NISO urged electricity consumers not to mistake the transmission line disturbances for a nationwide grid collapse.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining grid stability, coordinating electricity system operations and ensuring the reliable and secure operation of the national grid. The operator urged members of the public to rely on its official communication channels for accurate information about developments in the country's electricity system. Nigeria has continued to grapple with electricity supply challenges, with grid disturbances and infrastructure limitations periodically affecting power delivery to consumers across the country.

Ongoing Power Supply Challenges

The latest disruption comes amid persistent electricity supply challenges, including a sharp decline in power generation and repeated transmission network disturbances that have affected electricity distribution to consumers.