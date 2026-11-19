The National Institute for Sports has banned sports federations and organisations from running coaching courses without its prior approval, citing the need to protect integrity and uniform standards in coaching education.

The management of the National Institute for Sports has issued a directive banning sports federations, associations, and other organisations from running coaching courses without the Institute's prior approval.

NIS Sole Legal Body For Coach Training

The NIS is the sole legally recognised professional institute responsible for training coaches and regulating coaching education across all sports in Nigeria. The measure, according to a statement by the Service, is aimed at protecting the integrity, credibility, and uniform standards of sports coaching nationwide in line with global best practices. It noted that the Sports Federations and relevant bodies have been directed to seek formal approval from NIS before launching any coaching education initiatives.

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The directive was issued by the institute's management on Wednesday, November 18. It requires all sports bodies seeking to organise coaching courses to obtain formal authorisation from the NIS before commencing such programmes. The management emphasised that the ban was necessary in line with the renewed agenda of the institution to protect the integrity, standards and credibility of coaching education in the country, ensuring that individuals who present themselves as professionally trained coaches meet the required standards.

The management further maintained that all stakeholders in the Nigerian sports sector must recognise the statutory responsibility of the NIS and work within the established regulatory framework before embarking on any coaching education initiative. The NIS further directed sports federations and relevant organisations to comply with the established regulatory framework before introducing any coaching education initiative.

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New Move Aligns Training With Standards

The management explained that the move forms part of its renewed efforts to strengthen coaching standards and align Nigeria's sports training system with international best practices. The ban, the NIS noted, reinforces its commitment to maintaining professional standards in coach education and strengthening the development of sports through properly regulated training programmes.

The development signals a move towards tighter oversight of coaching education in Nigeria, with the NIS seeking to establish uniform standards and strengthen the professional development of coaches across the country's sporting sector.