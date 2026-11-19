The Nigeria Institute of Surveyors bans unapproved coaching courses. Federations must now seek official approval for all educational programs to ensure quality and compliance.

The Nigeria Institute of Surveyors has issued a strict directive banning all unauthorised coaching courses. This decisive move targets educational programs that have not received formal approval from the regulatory body. The institute is now mandating that all affiliated federations must seek explicit permission before launching any preparatory classes.

Banning Unapproved Training Programs

Nigeria Institute of Surveyors leaders stated that the primary goal of this ban is to maintain the highest standards of professional education. Unauthorised courses have been found to lack the necessary curriculum rigor and accreditation. The institute will no longer tolerate any entity operating a coaching center without a valid license.

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Federations are required to immediately halt any unapproved activities. The directive emphasizes that only institutions with verified credentials are permitted to conduct training. This step is crucial for protecting the integrity of the surveying profession in the country.

Federation Responsibilities and Compliance

Under the new guidelines, federations must submit detailed plans for any proposed coaching course. The Nigeria Institute of Surveyors will review these applications to ensure they meet professional benchmarks. This process involves checking the qualifications of instructors and the relevance of the course materials.

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Failure to comply with these directives may result in severe penalties for non-compliant federations. The institute is monitoring all educational activities closely to prevent the spread of substandard training. Professional bodies are expected to act as gatekeepers for quality assurance in the sector.

Impact on Professional Development Standards

This policy shift aims to elevate the competence of surveyors across Nigeria. By eliminating unregulated training, the institute ensures that all professionals are well-prepared for complex projects. It also protects the public from potential errors caused by inadequately trained surveyors.

The ban is part of a broader effort to modernize and standardize professional practices. The Nigeria Institute of Surveyors believes that rigorous oversight is essential for sustainable development. Stakeholders are urged to cooperate fully to achieve these educational goals.