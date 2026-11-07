NIPR Retains Global PR Award Ahead of World Forum in Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations wins its second consecutive global award. The achievement precedes the major World Public Relations Forum hosted in Abuja by the Global Alliance.

The Nigeria n Institute of Public Relations has secured the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management's Best Public Relations Association in the World award for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition places the organization above competing professional bodies from Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America, India, and the Middle East.

Prof. Justin Green, President of the Global Alliance, officially announced this significant achievement on Friday in Abuja. The disclosure occurred during the Digital Campaign Programme, an event organized specifically to promote the upcoming World Public Relations Forum. This forum is scheduled to take place next week in the Nigerian capital.

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Green described the back-to-back recognition as a clear reflection of Nigeria's professional expertise, extensive experience, and substantial capacity in the field of public relations. He stated that the award would formally be presented at the World Public Relations Forum awards ceremony next week, but he chose to disclose the result early to highlight what he called a major honour for the institute and the entire country.

Global Forum Logistics And Attendees

The World Public Relations Forum is expected to attract participants from 126 countries. The gathering will bring together public relations practitioners, academics, students, and representatives of major international institutions. These institutions include the United Nations, African Union, World Bank, Interpol, World Customs Organisation, and the European Commission.

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Political leadership will play a central role in the event proceedings. President Bola Tinubu is expected to serve as the chief host for the forum. Additionally, the presidents of Kenya and Zambia are scheduled to participate, with the Zambian leader specifically tasked with delivering the keynote address to the assembled global delegates.

Digital Influence And Verification Protocols

Prof. Justin Green addressed the digital community directly, urging young Nigerians, particularly content creators and social media influencers, to intensify their efforts to promote the forum. He identified these young people as critical to the future of public relations and global communication, noting their proven ability to influence audiences across national boundaries.

Green emphasized that these digital natives should use their extensive reach to promote responsible communication practices. He also stressed the urgent need for individuals, including politicians, public officials, journalists, and young people, to verify information before sharing it. He issued a stern warning against circulating unverified reports, citing the dangers of misinformation.

Building Trust Through Respect

Dr. Ike Neliaku, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, outlined the ethical framework necessary for the industry. He urged young Nigerians to embrace trustworthiness and respect, describing these two values as essential to building relationships and promoting responsible communication in a complex media landscape.

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Neliaku stated that individuals must build themselves in a manner that establishes trustworthiness as a core personal attribute. He further explained that respect is not merely about tolerance but about taking ownership of one's person and treating others with dignity. He argued that these two elements are the major foundations of responsible communication.

The Nigerian institute president noted that the campaign to bring the World Public Relations Forum to Africa began more than a decade ago. He recalled that the initiative initially faced doubts regarding the continent's capacity to host such a significant international gathering. Those early skepticism has now been validated by the successful retention of the global award and the high-level participation expected in Abuja.

Neliaku added that the younger generation has an important role to play in promoting responsible communication and addressing challenges facing society. He expressed confidence that Nigerian youths are among those capable of changing the world, provided they adhere to the principles of respect and trust.