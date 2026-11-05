NIOB Ekiti Pushes Mandatory QR Codes to Stop Building Collapses

The NIOB Ekiti Chapter urges the state government to mandate QR codes for construction projects to combat quackery and prevent building collapses during the 19th Ekiti Builders Conference.

The National Institute of Building (NIOB) Ekiti Chapter has formally petitioned the Ekiti State Government to enforce the mandatory use of Quick Response (QR) codes for all building construction projects within the state. This strategic initiative aims to eradicate professional quackery, enhance regulatory oversight, and prevent the recurring tragedy of building collapse s. The institute presented this call to action on Thursday during its 19th Ekiti Builders' Conference, which was hosted at the Builders' House in Ado-Ekiti.

QR Codes As Regulatory Control Mechanism

The proposed digital monitoring system serves as a primary tool for verifying the legitimacy of construction projects and the professionals involved. NIOB Chairman for the Ekiti State Chapter, Adebiyi Adeniyi, explained that the QR code mechanism would allow authorities and the public to instantly identify registered builders and monitor ongoing projects. By digitizing professional identification, the system is designed to discourage unqualified individuals from engaging in construction activities that require specialized technical knowledge.

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Adeniyi emphasized that this technology would streamline the identification process, ensuring that only certified experts handle public and private construction initiatives. The institute is urging the state government to collaborate closely with them to implement this framework, ensuring that professional builders are prioritized in all public construction contracts. This move is intended to create a transparent environment where accountability is digitally enforced from the ground up.

Digital Transformation And Professional Standards

The 19th Ekiti Builders' Conference, held on Thursday at the Builders' House in Ado-Ekiti, featured the theme: Transforming the Building Profession: Strengthening Advocacy and Policy Influence for Effective Housing Delivery and a Sustainable Built Environment. The event brought together key professionals and stakeholders to address emerging challenges and integrate technological innovations into the construction sector. Chairman Adebiyi Adeniyi highlighted the necessity of adopting modern construction methods to improve safety, efficiency, and overall standards.

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Adebiyi Adeniyi encouraged professionals to embrace digital technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced digital platforms. He advised both young and practicing builders to secure professional registration and adhere strictly to ethical standards. Regular training and conference participation were highlighted as essential practices for remaining relevant in an evolving industry landscape.

Expert Perspectives On Construction Safety

Timothy Sunday Ojambati, Chairman of the College of Fellows, Builder, reinforced the urgent need for public awareness regarding the dangers of unqualified construction workers. He noted that building collapses frequently result from the activities of individuals lacking the necessary technical knowledge and practical experience. Ojambati called on the government to strengthen partnerships with the institute and ensure professional builders are engaged in all state construction projects to mitigate these risks.

Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Mr. Aladetuyi Adekunle Dele, stated that the conference theme addressed critical national challenges, including housing deficits, quackery, and the need for a sustainable built environment. He emphasized the institute's role in promoting collaboration among built-environment professionals, government institutions, and policymakers to improve regulatory compliance.

Innovations In Modern Construction Technology

Professor Olawuyi Babatunde, a Professor of Construction Technology, Materials and Structures, delivered a lecture urging builders to transition from traditional practices to digital transformation. He identified Building Information Modelling, drone technology, digital project management, advanced building materials, and industrialized construction as vital tools for enhancing project planning and quality delivery. His address aligned with the NIOB's push for digital integration to solve industry-specific problems.

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Professor Babatunde also supported the adoption of QR codes as an effective measure to monitor construction projects and address the pervasive issue of quackery. By leveraging these technologies, the construction sector can significantly improve site monitoring, productivity, and safety standards. The collective efforts of the NIOB Ekiti Chapter aim to institutionalize these changes for long-term industry sustainability.