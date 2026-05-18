Ninety Ships Expected in Lagos Ports Between May 15 and May 22

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) reports that at least nine vessels are berthed at the Lekki, Tin-Can Island, and Apapa ports in Lagos State, awaiting clearance to discharge petroleum products and other commodities.

No fewer than nine vessels have berthed at the Lekki, Tin-Can Island, and Apapa ports in Lagos State, awaiting clearance to discharge petroleum products including Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), aviation fuel , diesel, gasoline, and bulk fertiliser .

About 35 additional ships carrying various categories of cargo are projected to berth within the period under review. The incoming vessels are laden with a wide range of commodities, including buckwheat, containerised goods, fresh fish, crude oil, bulk wheat, petrol, base oil, frozen fish, bitumen, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, bulk salt, gasoline, diesel, and other general cargo





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Shipping Position Maritime Activities Lagos Ports Vessels Petroleum Products Discharge Aviation Fuel Diesel Gasoline Bulk Fertiliser Commodities Crude Oil Bulk Wheat Fresh Fish Bitumen Bulk Sugar Bulk Gypsum Bulk Salt Buckwheat Containerised Goods Freeze Fish Base Oil General Cargo

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