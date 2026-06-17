Nine Killed, Eleven Injured in Terrorist Attack on Southern Kaduna Community

A terrorist attack on Unguwar Magaji community in Southern Kaduna resulted in nine deaths and eleven injuries. Victims were identified, and reports indicate the use of firearms and machetes, including against children.

At least nine people have been confirmed dead and 11 others injured following a fresh attack by suspected terrorists on a community in Southern Kaduna .

The incident occurred late on Tuesday, in Unguwar Magaji community, located in the Kamaru Ward of Kauru Local Government Area. The spokesperson for the Irigwe Youth Movement, Joseph Yonkpa, confirmed that while initial reports did not immediately reveal the full scale of the casualties, subsequent search and recovery operations led to the discovery of seven additional bodies, raising the total death toll to nine.

According to Sahara Reporters, attackers used firearms during the assault and also targeted children with machetes, leaving the residents deeply traumatized. The victims who lost their lives were identified as Jerry Doctor, Danlami Magani, Sunday Chibi, Rita Abdullahi, Sunday Elkan, Esther Kefas, Happy Friday, Moses Daddy, and Daddy Ibrahim. Those who sustained injuries were identified as Halla Monday, Mary Yohanna, Jummai John, Charity Danjuma, Faith Yakubu, Omi Yakubu, Ali Sandiye, Asabe Victor, Srarina Simon, Talatu Sunday, and ThankGod Danladi





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Terrorist Attack Southern Kaduna Unguwar Magaji Casualties Victims

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