NIMR Operations Uninterrupted Despite ASURI Strike Over Director Tenure Policy

The National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) continues essential operations amidst an ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), which is protesting the federal government's eight-year tenure policy for directors. NIMR's management maintains compliance with government directives while advocating for dialogue at the national level. The strike affects staff concerned about their conditions of service.

The National Institute for Medical Research ( NIMR ) is currently facing an industrial action initiated by the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions ( ASURI ). This strike, according to NIMR , stems from the federal government’s policy mandating an eight-year tenure for directors within the public service. Sam Eferaro, a media consultant for NIMR , confirmed in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES that despite the ongoing dispute, the institute's core operations are functioning without interruption. Essential facilities like the TB Laboratory, Central Laboratory, Centre for Human Viral Genome, Biobank, and the institute’s clinic are all fully operational.

The root of the disagreement lies in the government’s enforcement of Rule 020909 of the Public Service Rules (2021), dictating that directors retire after eight years in their respective positions. NIMR, as a federal government agency, is obligated to implement these directives. Eferaro emphasized that NIMR does not independently formulate policy; it is bound to adhere to government mandates. ASURI, however, vehemently opposes the application of this tenure policy to research and academic staff. The union argues that academic staff should retire at the age of 65, rather than after a specific tenure.

ASURI has declared an indefinite strike, citing what they describe as the “illegal termination” of its members’ appointments, and accusing the institute's management of disregarding prior agreements, conditions of service, and ministerial interventions. Responding to ASURI’s claims, Mr. Eferaro stated that the management is unaware of any prior agreements or ministerial interventions that would exempt academic staff from the tenure policy. He reasoned that if such agreements existed, the federal government and the Ministry would not have issued the recent directives regarding tenure.

The controversy also encompasses the disengagement of affected directors and the cessation of their salaries. Mr. Eferaro clarified that these actions were taken in strict compliance with directives from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. Both bodies have issued circulars directing agencies to immediately retire directors who have completed eight years in office as of December 2025 and to recover any overpaid salaries.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation’s circular reemphasized the eight-year tenure rule’s applicability across all ministries, departments, and agencies. The Federal Ministry of Health has also issued a directive instructing heads of health institutions to enforce the immediate disengagement of affected officers. NIMR's management maintains its openness to dialogue but stresses that discussions regarding the policy should be directed towards the federal government.

Eferaro stated that the management will continue to encourage constructive engagement between the union, particularly at the national level, and the federal government. The National Institute for Medical Research is a prominent biomedical research center under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, focusing on infectious diseases, public health research, and clinical services. ASURI, the trade union involved, represents academic and research staff across various federal research institutions, advocating for improved working conditions, staff welfare protection, and adherence to conditions of service within research-based agencies.

The situation highlights the challenges of implementing government policies within academic and research environments. The conflicting perspectives underscore the complexities of navigating policy implementation, labor rights, and institutional autonomy. The government's stance, as reflected in the directives from the Office of the Head of Service and the Ministry of Health, emphasizes the importance of uniform application of the tenure policy.

Conversely, ASURI's position reflects the unique needs and concerns of research and academic staff, who often have specific career structures and expectations. The ongoing strike indicates a significant disruption to NIMR's activities and potentially impacts the progress of critical research projects. The effectiveness of NIMR's operations in providing its research services and its capacity to contribute to public health initiatives and its broader mission are now being affected.

The resolution of this dispute is essential to ensure that NIMR can effectively pursue its research objectives and contribute to national development, and that the rights and working conditions of research staff are respected. The outcome will likely influence other research institutions and the wider implications within the Nigerian Public Service. The situation also demonstrates the inherent conflict in applying a rigid, general policy to a specialized sector.

The importance of finding an acceptable compromise that respects government policy while acknowledging the unique requirements of the research and academic sectors will need to be resolved.





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