NiMet Weather Outlook Dust Haze Thunderstorms Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency forecasts dust haze and thunderstorms across Nigeria. Residents are urged to take health precautions and secure loose items against strong winds.

The Nigeria n Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a comprehensive weather forecast predicting widespread dust haze and isolated thunderstorms across various regions of the country. This outlook, which covers the period from Monday to Wednesday, was officially released on Sunday in Abuja. The agency's detailed report indicates that these weather patterns will significantly impact both the northern and southern parts of the nation, with specific attention required for respiratory health and aviation safety.

Northern Dust Haze And Southern Rain Forecasts

NiMet's weather outlook projects slight dust haze over most northern areas, with moderate haze specifically expected in parts of Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi and Kaduna states. In the southern region, the agency predicts cloudy skies with possible light rains over parts of Delta and Bayelsa states on Monday morning. Furthermore, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states. The South-East and South-South regions are also expected to experience these storm systems later in the day on Monday.

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Tuesday Conditions And Regional Variations

For Tuesday, NiMet predicted sunny and hazy conditions across the northern region throughout the entire day. However, the agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of Kogi, Kwara and Benue states later in the afternoon or evening. Across the southern region, NiMet predicted cloudy skies in the morning, followed by thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over most areas later in the day. Additionally, sunny skies with patches of clouds were forecast for the North-Central region during this period.

Specific State Thunderstorms And Afternoon Rains

Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rains are specifically forecast over parts of Taraba on Monday afternoon or evening. The same weather pattern is expected to affect parts of Kogi, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory and Benue later in the afternoon or evening on Monday. On Tuesday, the agency envisaged cloudy skies in the morning for the southern region, followed by thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of Imo, Abia and Anambra states. These localized storms require residents to remain vigilant regarding sudden weather changes.

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Health Warnings And Public Safety Advisories

The agency urged the public to take immediate precautions against suspended dust particles, particularly people with asthma and other respiratory conditions. NiMet cautioned that strong winds could precede thunderstorms and advised residents to secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away. NiMet also advised residents to avoid tall trees to minimise the risk of injuries from falling branches and broken trees. These safety measures are critical for minimizing public health risks and physical injuries during the stormy period.

Aviation Guidance And Operational Planning

Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective planning of their operations. This guidance is essential for ensuring flight safety and minimizing disruptions caused by the expected weather conditions. The detailed weather outlook provides critical data for sectors relying on precise atmospheric information to maintain operational efficiency and safety standards across the nation.