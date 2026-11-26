The Nigerian Meteorological Agency forecasts widespread dust haze and thunderstorms for Friday through Sunday, urging residents to take safety precautions against respiratory and weather-related risks.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has issued a comprehensive weather outlook for the period spanning Friday through Sunday, alerting citizens across the nation to the imminent arrival of dust haze and thunderstorms. Released on Thursday in Abuja, the report urges residents in affected regions to adopt necessary safety measures to protect their health and property from the anticipated meteorological conditions.

Regional Dust Haze And Respiratory Risks

NiMet specifically highlighted that suspended dust particles will likely deteriorate air quality, posing significant risks to individuals suffering from asthma and other pre-existing respiratory conditions. The agency predicted that Friday would see slight dust haze covering most areas in the northern part of the country. In addition to the general haze, moderate dust conditions were forecasted for specific northern states, including Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, and Kaduna.

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The warning extends beyond just visual impairment or discomfort, as the fine particulate matter can penetrate deep into the lungs. For residents in the heavily affected northern regions, health officials recommend limiting outdoor exposure during peak haze hours. Those with chronic respiratory issues are advised to remain indoors with windows closed and to utilize air filtration systems if available to mitigate the impact of the airborne dust particles on their health.

Thunderstorm Activity In Southern And Central Zones

While the north contends with dust, the southern and central regions of Nigeria are expected to experience significant precipitation and storm activity. NiMet forecasted isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rain over parts of Taraba state later in the day on Friday. This weather system is also expected to impact other central and southern states, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions for commuters and logistics operators.

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Cloudy skies were predicted for the southern region on Friday morning, with possible light rain affecting parts of Delta and Bayelsa states early in the day. As the day progressed, the agency anticipated thunderstorms bringing moderate rain to parts of Ondo, Ogun, Osun, and Ekiti states, as well as the broader South-East and South-South geopolitical zones. In the North-Central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds were expected, though isolated thunderstorms and light rain remained a possibility for parts of Kogi, Kwara, and Benue states.

Extended Forecast And Safety Precautions

Looking ahead to Saturday, NiMet anticipated cloudy skies across the southern region in the morning, which would be followed by thunderstorms and moderate rain across most of these areas later in the day. The agency predicted that Sunday would bring slight dust haze back to most northern areas, while the North-Central region would see sunny skies with patches of clouds. The southern region is expected to remain cloudy, with thunderstorms and light rain forecasted for parts of Imo, Abia, and Anambra states.

To mitigate the risks associated with these weather patterns, NiMet has issued specific safety guidelines for the general public. Residents are urged to secure loose objects that could be dislodged by strong winds, which often precede thunderstorm activity. The agency also explicitly advised people to avoid sheltering under tall trees during storms to prevent injury from falling branches or lightning strikes. Additionally, residents were reminded to disconnect electrical appliances from power sockets during thunderstorms to protect their devices from potential power surges.

Impact On Aviation And Operational Planning

The aviation sector is particularly vulnerable to these weather fluctuations, prompting NiMet to issue direct advisories for airline operators. The agency recommended that airlines obtain airport-specific weather reports, also known as flight documentation, from NiMet to facilitate the effective planning of their operations. These detailed reports are essential for determining safe flight windows, managing delays, and ensuring the safety of passengers and cargo during periods of reduced visibility and storm activity.

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The combination of dust haze in the north and thunderstorms in the south and center creates a complex meteorological landscape that requires vigilance from all stakeholders. From public health officials monitoring respiratory cases to logistics companies adjusting delivery schedules, the forecast necessitates a coordinated response. By adhering to the safety precautions outlined by NiMet and staying informed through official weather updates, citizens and businesses can better navigate the challenges posed by the predicted weather conditions over the coming weekend.