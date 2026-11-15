NIMENA and Plug and Play Partner to Boost Nigeria's Blue Economy and Support 10 Startups

NIMENA has partnered with Plug and Play to strengthen Nigeria's maritime and blue economy through innovation, investment and startup support. The collaboration, highlighted at the Asia-Pacific Summit in Singapore, has already produced industry reports and opened opportunities for 10 Nigerian startups.

The Nigerian Institute of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects ( NIMENA) has entered into a strategic partnership with global innovation platform Plug and Play to strengthen Nigeria's maritime industry and unlock opportunities in the country's blue economy.

The collaboration was highlighted at the Asia-Pacific Summit in Singapore. The summit was organised by Plug and Play in partnership with NIMENA and brought together industry professionals, startups and other stakeholders. Participants explored emerging trends, innovation and investment opportunities across different sectors, with particular attention to technology, entrepreneurship and investment in the blue economy.

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NIMENA VP Drives Maritime Collaboration

Speaking during a panel session, NIMENA's National Vice Chairman, Amatari Bhine Obom, said the institute's diverse membership placed it in a strategic position to drive collaboration and address challenges confronting Nigeria's maritime and energy industries. He explained that NIMENA comprises university lecturers, experienced industry regulators, statutory bodies and professionals working across different segments of the maritime sector.

According to him, the institute serves as an intersection point for professionals within the blue economy, providing a platform for the exchange of ideas, professional engagement and the development of solutions to industry challenges. Obom said NIMENA had consistently organised conferences and other professional engagements to bring stakeholders together to discuss the future of the maritime and energy sectors.

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While acknowledging that these engagements had produced positive outcomes, he said there was still considerable room to improve the industry's capacity to respond to emerging challenges and opportunities. He described the institute's activities as a responsibility to both the maritime sector and the country, adding that the need to expand opportunities for innovation and collaboration informed its partnership with Plug and Play.

Partnership Yields Industry Trend Reports

The NIMENA vice chairman said the collaboration had already yielded industry trend reports and ecosystem publications designed to provide stakeholders with insights into emerging developments, investment prospects and opportunities within the maritime industry. He disclosed that the reports would provide the foundation for further engagements at a conference scheduled for December, where industry players would examine the findings and deliberate on practical measures to advance the sector.

Obom also revealed that the partnership had opened opportunities for 10 Nigerian startups, giving them access to a broader innovation ecosystem and a platform to benefit from international exposure and potential collaboration. The partnership is expected to deepen engagement among industry professionals, innovators and investors while supporting efforts to unlock opportunities within Nigeria's maritime and blue economy sectors.

It also underscores the importance of bringing together professional institutions, technology platforms, startups and industry regulators to develop solutions capable of improving efficiency, competitiveness and sustainable growth in the maritime sector. For Nigeria, whose maritime resources and coastal economy hold significant potential for economic diversification, stronger innovation partnerships could help position the sector as a major contributor to national development.