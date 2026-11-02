NIMC Arrests Suspects Over Illegal NIN Enrolment and Extortion in Abuja

NIMC's Inspectorate Compliance and Enforcement Unit arrested several suspects and seized illegal enrolment equipment in Gwagwalada, Abuja, during a crackdown on illegal NIN enrolment, unauthorised data modification and extortion.

The National Identity Management Commission ( NIMC) has arrested several suspects over illegal National Identity Number (NIN) enrolments in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The arrests were made by the Commission's Inspectorate Compliance and Enforcement Unit (ICEU) as part of a renewed crackdown on illegal NIN enrolment, unauthorised data modification and extortion. According to the Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Dr Kayode Adegoke, the recent enforcement operation in Gwagwalada and other locations led to several arrests and the seizure of illegal enrolment equipment.

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NIMC Crackdown on Illegal NIN Enrolment

Adegoke said the operation reflected the Commission's commitment to ending unauthorised enrolment activities and unethical practices, and to protecting the integrity, security and credibility of Nigeria's National Identity Management System. He said many of the problems people face with their NIN stem from bypassing official enrolment procedures. NIN enrolment can only be done at any of the Commission's approved Centres, while modification of data can be done via self-service modification on the NIMC portal.

Adegoke also advised NIN holders to download the NINAuth application from the iOS App Store and the Android Play Store for the protection of their NIN, for printing of the NIN slip, and for other security benefits. The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, reiterated the Commission's zero tolerance for extortion and unethical conduct. She said NIMC is committed to providing seamless, hitch-free NIN enrolment for Nigerians and legal residents.

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NIMC Urges Use of Approved Channels

The Commission urged all NIN applicants and holders to use only NIMC-approved channels for enrolment and related services. NIMC advised the public to visit www.nimc.gov.ng or follow its verified social media handles for accurate information. The Commission's toll-free line is 0800 0616 462. The statement was signed by Dr Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications, and was issued on Monday.

The enforcement operation is part of NIMC's broader effort to protect the integrity of Nigeria's identity system and to ensure that enrolment and data modification are carried out only through authorised channels.