NILDS Director-General Withdraws From Kwara State APC Governorship Race

Abubakar Suleiman, the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has announced his withdrawal from the governorship contest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abubakar Suleiman , has announced his withdrawal from the governorship contest of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Kwara State.

Suleiman disclosed his decision in a statement signed by him, stating that it was informed by recent developments within the party and his commitment to party supremacy. He said although he will no longer participate in the governorship race, his confidence in the future of Kwara State remains strong. Suleiman reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, its leadership, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging continued support for the party ahead of future elections.

Suleiman also promised to support efforts aimed at strengthening the APC and promoting peace, unity, and development in the state





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APC Kwara Suleiman Governorship Withdrawal

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