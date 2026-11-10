NIJAA Congratulates Adewale Akodu on NUJ Lagos Council Election

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism Alumni Association has formally welcomed Adewale Akodu to the NUJ Lagos State Council, backing his agenda for welfare and professionalism.

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism Alumni Association has extended formal congratulations to Adewale Akodu following his successful election as the new chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Lagos State Council. This development marks a significant transition in the leadership of one of the most active professional bodies within the state media landscape.

In a detailed congratulatory letter issued on 10 November 2026, the association highlighted Akodu's standing as an alumnus of the institute and expressed its collective pride in his appointment. The correspondence serves as an official endorsement of his candidacy by one of the premier academic networks supporting journalism in Nigeria.

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Akodu Elected NUJ Lagos Council Chairman

Adewale Akodu has officially assumed the role of Chairman for the Nigeria Union of Journalists Lagos State Council after winning the support of his peers in the recent elections. The victory represents a decisive mandate from the union membership to steer the organization through its current operational phases.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists remains the largest labor union for journalists in Nigeria, with the Lagos State Council often regarded as one of its most vibrant and influential chapters. Akodu's election is seen as a critical step in reinforcing the union's presence in the commercial hub of the nation.

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NIJAA Letter Highlights Leadership Qualities

Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, serving as the Global Secretary of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism Alumni Association, authored the letter on 10 November 2026 to convey the alumni body's warmest wishes. Kayode-Adedeji emphasized that Akodu's selection by his colleagues serves as a powerful testament to his professional competence, personal character, and humility.

The Global Secretary noted that Akodu's years of dedicated service to the journalism profession were key factors in his acceptance by the broader membership. The association described the win not merely as a personal triumph for Akodu, but as a source of institutional pride for the entire NIJAA community.

Three-Point Agenda Focuses On Welfare And Training

Adewale Akodu outlined a strategic three-point agenda during his acceptance speech, prioritizing welfarism, professionalism, and capacity building as the cornerstones of his administration. This framework aims to address the immediate needs of members while fostering long-term career development within the union.

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism Alumni Association explicitly commended Akodu's commitment to securing the dignity and security of journalists. The letter praised his pledge to ensure the regular payment of salaries, improve working conditions, and uphold respect for the fundamental rights of media practitioners.

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Partnership For Mentorship And Ethical Re-orientation

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism Alumni Association has pledged its full support and partnership to Adewale Akodu for the duration of his tenure. The association offered to collaborate closely with the new executive team on initiatives related to training, mentorship, and capacity building for young journalists.

Furthermore, the alumni group expressed readiness to engage in ethical re-orientation programs designed to uphold the highest standards of the profession. Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji urged Akodu to maintain an inclusive, transparent, and unifying administration that welcomes all contestants and members into the fold.

As Akodu prepares to lead the Nigeria Union of Journalists Lagos State Council, the Nigerian Institute of Journalism Alumni Association stands ready to provide the necessary academic and professional backing. The partnership is expected to play a vital role in strengthening the institutional memory and operational capacity of the union during his leadership term.