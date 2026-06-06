Nigerians Warned Against Fraudulent Activities Impersonating SON Director-General

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued a warning about fraudsters impersonating its Director-General, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, to solicit funds. The scammers use fake phone numbers and bank accounts, including a request for N8.5 million. SON emphasizes it does not solicit funds, award contracts, or conduct official business via social media, urging the public to use only official channels.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urgently warned Nigeria ns to ignore any requests for money from individuals impersonating its Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke .

In a statement released on Saturday, the agency disclosed that fraudsters are employing fake phone numbers and bank accounts to deceive unsuspecting members of the public by posing as the SON chief executive. One specific incident involved the scammers demanding a payment of N8.5 million into a provided bank account, falsely claiming it was to facilitate a contract.

The statement explicitly clarified that Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke does not solicit funds, request monetary transfers, award contracts, offer employment, or conduct auctions or any official business through social media accounts. Identified fraudulent details include a WhatsApp number, 07046427254, and an Access Bank account under the name Musa Abubakar with account number 1955996824. SON strongly advised the public against engaging with this telephone number or making any payments into the said account.

The organization reiterated that all employment, procurement, auctions, and contract awards strictly follow federal government regulations and due process. Measures have been implemented to address the scam and protect stakeholders. SON encourages everyone to interact only through approved official channels such as authorized social media platforms, official emails, customer service lines, toll-free numbers, and SON offices nationwide. The public is urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious communications to security agencies.

This warning comes amid rising cases of impersonation scams targeting reputable institutions in Nigeria, highlighting the need for increased public awareness and caution when receiving unsolicited financial requests. The incident underscores the importance of verifying the authenticity of communications claiming to be from government agencies and using only officially verified contact information. SON's proactive communication aims to prevent financial losses and maintain public trust in its official processes





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SON Fraud Impersonation Nigeria Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke Scam Warning Access Bank Musa Abubakar 07046427254 1955996824 N8.5 Million Contract Fraud Due Process Government Regulations Official Channels

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