The Allied Peoples Movement in Oyo State criticised President Bola Tinubu for using the Yoruba expression Egbẹ́ Palẹmọ at an APC rally in Ibadan, saying Nigerians need better living conditions rather than political insults.

The Allied Peoples Movement in Oyo State has accused President Bola Tinubu of using the Yoruba expression Egbẹ́ Palẹmọ to attack the party during the All Progressives Congress rally held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan on Saturday.

The party described the remark as a desperate distraction from the mounting realities confronting Nigerians and what it called the glaring failures of governance. The reaction was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan by the APM state Director of Communication and Spokesperson of the Campaign Council, Yinka Oladoyinbo. Tinubu had, on Saturday in Ibadan, taken a swipe at the APM, whose presidential candidate for 2027 is Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, deploying the Yoruba expression Egbẹ́ Palẹmọ.

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He said, We heard there is a certain group or faction called the palẹmọ group. Do not mind them; they are only waiting in vain; there is nowhere they are going. The remark, made in the home city of the Oyo governor, appeared to be a veiled reference to the APM, though the president did not mention the party or Makinde by name.

APM Interprets President Palẹmọ Remarks

The APM said, We consider the expression a curious choice of words from a President whose administration has become synonymous with economic hardship, public frustration, political manoeuvring and an increasingly desperate search for electoral validation. In Yoruba political parlance, palẹmọ evokes the hurried gathering, packing or clearing away of belongings, sometimes suggestive of preparing to leave or carrying away what one can before departure. Mr President may wish to explain why such vocabulary comes so readily to him.

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As the saying goes, it takes a master of a craft to recognise the language of fellow practitioners. And when an accuser points one finger at another, the remaining four are invariably directed at himself. The APM will not be distracted by presidential name-calling. Nigerians are far more concerned about the cost of living, the purchasing power of their incomes, insecurity, unemployment, collapsing economic confidence and the daily struggle to survive than the linguistic theatrics of a campaign podium.

The party also warned that traditional rulers, irrespective of their political affiliations, remain fathers to all. The APM said it was unimpressed by the President's grandstanding at the rally and was equally alarmed by the apparent attempt to draw revered traditional institutions into the APC's partisan electoral machinery in the state.

Traditional Rulers Remain Fathers to All

The presence and engagement of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, must not be misconstrued as political endorsements or electoral commitments by their communities. Our traditional rulers are custodians of culture, history, peace and communal identity. They are fathers to all, irrespective of political affiliation.

Their palaces must remain places where the ruling party, the opposition, the undecided and the politically disenchanted can find counsel, mediation and a sense of belonging. They are not campaign surrogates, electoral assets or instruments for manufacturing political legitimacy. The electorate in Oyo State is politically conscious, discerning and increasingly intolerant of empty promises.

Voters will judge political parties and candidates by performance, competence, credibility, economic relief, security and the quality of leadership they have experienced, not by the spectacle of campaign rallies or the proximity of politicians to royal stools. The APM is, therefore, unimpressed by the President's grandstanding at Mapo Hall. Political arrogance, verbal assaults and carefully staged displays of influence will not erase the hardship Nigerians endure.

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Tangible Improvements Justify Another Term

Neither will the attempted appropriation of revered institutions conceal the fundamental question confronting this administration: what tangible improvement has it delivered to the lives of ordinary citizens that justifies another four years. Oladoyinbo noted that the people would have their say on January 16, 2027, adding that no amount of presidential bravado, royal proximity or political intimidation can substitute for the sovereign will of the electorate.

The APM remains confident that Oyo voters will distinguish between political noise and credible leadership, between borrowed prestige and earned trust, and between the spectacle of power and the substance of governance. Quoting a Yoruba proverb, the party said, Bí ikún lọ́ ní oko, bí pàkúté, ìpàdé d'ọjọ́ ìbò, which it interpreted to mean that political swagger would ultimately be tested at the ballot box.

The party urged Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians, particularly residents of Oyo State, over what it described as the hardship inflicted on them by the APC administration since assuming office in 2023. It said voters would assess political parties and candidates based on their records, competence, credibility, economic relief, security and quality of leadership. The APM maintained that political rallies, verbal attacks and displays of influence would not erase the difficulties faced by ordinary Nigerians.

It expressed confidence that Oyo voters would make their decisions based on their experiences and expectations at the January 16, 2027 election.