Nigerians Lead UN Sustainable Development and African Affairs at High Level

Amina Mohammed and Ngozi Eziakonwa hold top UN roles, driving global development goals and strengthening UN-African Union cooperation across the continent.

Nigerian diplomats Amina Mohammed and Ngozi Eziakonwa currently occupy two of the most influential positions within the United Nations system, shaping global policy on sustainable development and African affairs. Mohammed serves as the Deputy Secretary-General, while Eziakonwa acts as the Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Africa. Their leadership roles place them at the center of coordinating international efforts to address poverty, inequality, and climate change on a global scale.

The United Nations has long relied on Nigerian expertise to guide its core missions, with both women bringing decades of specialized experience in international development, diplomacy, and humanitarian coordination. Their appointments reflect the organization's commitment to leveraging diverse regional leadership to manage complex global challenges, particularly in regions that are critical to international stability and economic progress.

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Mohammed's Leadership on Global Development Goals

Amina Mohammed directs the UN Sustainable Development Group and assists the Secretary-General in ensuring all UN programs align with common development goals. She was appointed Deputy Secretary-General by then UN Secretary-General-designate António Guterres on December 15, 2016, and officially assumed office in February 2017. She is the fifth person to hold this position and the second African woman to do so, following Tanzania's Asha-Rose Migiro.

In her capacity as Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group, Mohammed coordinates development activities across 162 countries and territories. Her work focuses on implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which were adopted in 2015. These goals aim to eradicate extreme poverty, expand access to education, and improve gender equality worldwide.

Mohammed's connection to the UN began in 2012 when she joined as Special Adviser to former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on post-2015 development planning. She played a leading role in the negotiations and consultations that culminated in the adoption of the 2030 Agenda. Before her UN tenure, she worked with three successive Nigerian administrations between 2000 and 2014 as Senior Special Assistant to Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan.

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During her time in Nigerian public service, Mohammed advised on the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals. In 2005, she coordinated debt-relief funds estimated at $1bn annually for programs related to these goals. Between 2002 and 2005, she coordinated the Task Force on Gender and Education for the United Nations Millennium Project. From November 2015 to December 2016, she served as Nigeria's Minister of Environment under former President Muhammadu Buhari, leading efforts on climate action and environmental protection.

Eziakonwa's Strategic Role in African Union Relations

Ngozi Eziakonwa leads the Office of the Special Adviser on Africa and advises the Secretary-General on African affairs. UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed her to this role as Under-Secretary-General on June 12, 2026. Her primary responsibilities include promoting Africa's development priorities and strengthening cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union.

Eziakonwa brings nearly three decades of experience in the UN system to her current post. Prior to her latest appointment, she served as Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator, and Director of the UN Development Programme's Regional Bureau for Africa. Guterres announced her appointment to this earlier position on June 6, 2018, and she assumed office on August 15, 2018. In that role, she oversaw UNDP development programs in 46 African countries.

Her focus areas included economic and political development, governance, and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals across the continent. Eziakonwa has held significant resident coordinator roles in multiple African nations, including Lesotho from 2008 to 2012, Uganda from 2012 to 2015, and Ethiopia from 2015 to 2018. In Ethiopia, she also served as the Humanitarian Coordinator, overseeing development programs and coordinating humanitarian responses.

Before her regional leadership roles, Eziakonwa served as Chief of the Africa Section at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in New York. In this capacity, she managed operations covering more than 15 African countries, ensuring that humanitarian aid and development strategies were effectively aligned with local needs and government priorities.

Backgrounds and Professional Legacies in Policy

Both leaders have extensive backgrounds in policy formulation and public service that extend beyond their current UN roles. Mohammed began her professional career in the private sector, working with architects and engineers on the design and construction of schools, hospitals, and other public buildings in Nigeria. She later founded the Centre for Development Policy Solutions, a think tank established to address development policy and knowledge gaps.

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Mohammed has also served on several international advisory boards and panels. She worked as an adjunct professor of development practice at Columbia University in New York. Born in Kaduna State, Nigeria, to a British mother and a Nigerian father, she is married with six children and six grandchildren. She has received numerous international honors and honorary degrees for her contributions to development, education, and public service.

Eziakonwa's career trajectory demonstrates a consistent focus on African development and humanitarian coordination. Her work in coordinating UN development activities in Uganda involved strengthening cooperation with the government and promoting national development plans. Similarly, her tenure in Lesotho focused on implementing effective development strategies tailored to the country's specific economic and social context.

The combined influence of Mohammed and Eziakonwa ensures that Nigerian perspectives remain integral to the United Nations' strategic direction. Their leadership directly impacts how the UN interacts with member states, particularly in Africa, where sustainable development goals are critical to long-term stability and prosperity.

Impact on International Cooperation and Future Outlook

The work of these Nigerian diplomats has immediate implications for international cooperation, particularly in areas such as climate change, poverty reduction, and governance. Mohammed's oversight of the Sustainable Development Group ensures that development activities in 162 countries are aligned with global targets, creating a more cohesive international response to shared challenges.

Eziakonwa's role in strengthening UN-African Union cooperation facilitates a more unified approach to African development priorities. By advising the Secretary-General directly, she helps ensure that African voices are heard in high-level decision-making processes. This strengthens the partnership between the UN and regional bodies, leading to more effective policy implementation on the ground.

Both leaders continue to build on the foundations laid during the Millennium Development Goals era. Their current initiatives focus on accelerating progress toward the 2030 Agenda, addressing emerging challenges such as climate change and inequality, and ensuring that no country is left behind. Their expertise and leadership remain central to the UN's mission of fostering peace, development, and human dignity globally.