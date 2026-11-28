Nigerians top Grenada's citizenship buyers at ₦328 million. This report details the CBI scheme costs, applicant rankings, and high-profile investigations involved in the investment migration market.

Nigerian nationals have emerged as the largest group of applicants for Grenada's Citizenship by Investment program, known as the Golden Passport, with individual costs reaching approximately ₦328 million per applicant. Recent data from the country's Investment Migration Agency indicates that Nigeria has held the top position for the highest number of applicants since 2024.

This trend highlights a distinct segment of the migration landscape where wealthy citizens secure alternative global mobility options. The program allows foreigners to acquire citizenship in exchange for qualifying financial contributions, a pathway often sought by elites seeking greater international access or strategic asset diversification.

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Grenada Investment Program Costs

The financial barrier to entry for the Grenada scheme is significant, structured around two primary investment options. For a direct financial donation, the minimum required amount is $235,000 for a single applicant or a family of four. Alternatively, applicants can choose a real estate purchase, which requires a minimum investment of $270,000.

Using an exchange rate of $1 to ₦1,397, the donation pathway costs roughly ₦328 million. The real estate option is more expensive, requiring approximately ₦377 million. These figures place the Golden Passport among the most exclusive investment migration products available globally.

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Nigerian Applicant Statistics

Quarterly reports from the Grenadian Investment Migration Agency, reviewed for the period between 2024 and the first quarter of 2026, confirm Nigeria's dominance in this market. In the first quarter of 2026, Nigerian nationals accounted for 24 percent of all citizenship applicants, significantly outpacing Chinese nationals, who represented 15 percent of the total.

Other nationalities trailed significantly behind these top two groups. Iraq followed with 9 percent of applicants, Germany with 6 percent, and Pakistan with 5 percent. This consistent ranking underscores a sustained high-volume interest from Nigerian investors in Caribbean citizenship schemes over recent years.

Historical Quarterly Breakdown

The data reveals a persistent upward trajectory for Nigerian applicants throughout 2025 and into 2026. In the first quarter of 2025, Nigeria led with 14 percent of prospective buyers, ahead of China at 12 percent and Iraq at 11 percent. Although Nigeria dipped to third place in the second quarter of 2025 behind China and the US, it reclaimed the top spot in the third and fourth quarters with 15 percent and 16 percent respectively.

Earlier data from the first quarter of 2024 also showed strong performance, with 23 percent of buyers being Nigerian, closely followed by Chinese nationals at 22 percent and Americans at 11 percent. These figures suggest that despite broader economic challenges, high-net-worth individuals in Nigeria continue to prioritize overseas citizenship acquisition.

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Regulatory Scrutiny and Transparency

The lack of transparency in the Citizenship by Investment scheme has drawn criticism, making it difficult to scrutinize the backgrounds of beneficiaries. Investigations have identified high-profile figures among the buyers. Nigerian businesswoman and socialite Aisha Achimugu was confirmed to have obtained Grenadian citizenship in 2024.

The GIS disclosed that Achimugu donated 250 school backpacks and funded five scholarships in Grenada as part of her investment. However, her acquisition of citizenship coincides with serious legal troubles in Nigeria. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is actively investigating her for alleged money laundering, corruption, criminal conspiracy, and obtaining money by false pretence.

Broader CBI Market Context

About fifteen countries worldwide currently offer Citizenship by Investment schemes, including five in the Caribbean, three in the Middle East, two in Africa, two in Europe, and three in Asia and the Pacific. Between 2023 and 2024, at least 308 Nigerians purchased citizenship in at least one of the five Caribbean states that sell passports.

The broader market includes other established programs such as Malta, Austria, St. Kitts and Nevis, Nauru, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Türkiye, Dominica, Egypt, Jordan, São Tomé and Príncipe, Samoa, Vanuatu, and Cambodia. Island nations like St. Kitts and Nevis offer programs costing up to ₦2 billion, providing visa-free access to 150 countries, further driving the demand among wealthy migrants seeking global mobility.